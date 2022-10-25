AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, James Robinson, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes the decision to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and go with former sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger had been brewing in the Colts’ facility for a few weeks as Ryan struggled.

and go with former sixth-rounder had been brewing in the Colts’ facility for a few weeks as Ryan struggled. Keefer adds the most important voice in the decision, owner Jim Irsay , was more than a little curious about what the team would look like with Ehlinger. Colts GM Chris Ballard was on board with the move and after the Week 7 loss to the Titans, so was HC Frank Reich .

, was more than a little curious about what the team would look like with Ehlinger. Colts GM was on board with the move and after the Week 7 loss to the Titans, so was HC . The hope is Ehlinger’s mobility can help make up for a poor offensive line that just has not given Ryan much help, though the veteran has made things worse by turning the ball over so much.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio points out it’s highly doubtful Ryan plays for the Colts at all the rest of the season. He has an additional $17 million in injury guarantees in his 2023 compensation, in addition to $12 million the Colts are already on the hook for no matter what.

Florio says if the Colts have determined Ryan won’t be their starter in 2023, it makes sense to shelve him to ensure they don’t make themselves liable for even more of his contract.

Colts OC Marcus Brady was asked how the offense would change now that it wasn’t built around Ryan passing from the pocket: “It’s gonna be different. It’s not the same. Matt and Sam are two different types of quarterbacks.” (Keefer)

Jaguars

SI.com’s John Shipley writes the Jaguars’ willingness to trade RB James Robinson for just a fifth-round pick at best shows he wasn’t in their long-term plans. Robinson would have been a restricted free agent this offseason.

for just a fifth-round pick at best shows he wasn’t in their long-term plans. Robinson would have been a restricted free agent this offseason. For the rest of the season, Shipley says Jacksonville will likely turn to RB Travis Etienne as their feature back, mixing in RB JaMycal Hasty and fifth-round RB Snoop Conner occasionally.

as their feature back, mixing in RB and fifth-round RB occasionally. The Jaguars will get the better of the Jets’ two sixth-round picks with a chance for it to increase to a fifth-round pick if Robinson rushes for 260 yards or more with New York. ( Rich Cimini

Texans

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Texans WR Nico Collins is not expected to be out long-term due to his groin injury.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill is feeling good and will continue to be evaluated heading into the team’s game against the Texans this weekend.

“Good,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “(He’s) progressing. A lot of guys, day after the game, are in there getting treatment. We’ll continue to evaluate all of those guys and see where we are on Wednesday.”

Tannehill admitted after the game that he was in discomfort with his injured ankle.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Tannehill said. “It comes with the territory, right? I’m going to be out there if I can at all, if at all possible. I’m going to do everything I can this week to get it right.”

Vrabel understands third-round QB Malik Willis still has a ways to go and they’re doing everything they can to make sure expectations are set on how they want the offense run.

“Maybe the first week of the season it was something that was new for him,” Vrabel said. “We had a conversation about how he needs to operate and get those guys to function.”

Vrabel said he appreciated Tannehill’s toughness and doing his part to return to the game.

“It would be hard to keep some of those guys from trying to go back in and doing everything that they possibly can to help the football team,” Vrabel said. “Ryan is just one example of that, of many. But he certainly had all intentions of doing everything he could to get back there. And, with any injury, and we’ve been through this as it relates to us, how we identify guys if they can continue to play. Can they make it worse? Are they going to be able to reasonably do their job up to the expectations that we have for them? And, can they protect themselves? When he was able to progress through … it was good to see.“