AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Another NFC executive whose team competed against QB Matt Ryan regularly thinks the Colts are still getting a solid starter even though the aging Ryan might not be winning any more MVPs.

“Really smart, still accurate to the short and intermediate levels,” the exec told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You have to protect him, he can’t move at all. His ability to throw the long ball was always about average and it’s in decline now—he can do it better than [Drew] Brees at the end, but it’s similar to that. … [But] he can get them in good plays, hand the ball to Taylor, and be efficient and accurate when he throws. He’s still good. … [the Falcons] just didn’t have enough around him anymore.”

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer characterizes the Colts’ level of interest in Browns QB Baker Mayfield as “lukewarm at best.”

as “lukewarm at best.” Had Indianapolis not traded for Ryan, Keefer suggests Jimmy Garoppolo was viewed the most positively of the remaining options but Indianapolis didn’t want to bend over backward to get him.

was viewed the most positively of the remaining options but Indianapolis didn’t want to bend over backward to get him. Keefer adds the Colts were never players for Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky , only spoke briefly with Saints QB Jameis Winston and don’t appear to have been really pursuing eventual Falcons QB Marcus Mariota .

, only spoke briefly with Saints QB and don’t appear to have been really pursuing eventual Falcons QB . Ryan talked about what this past week has been like: “I didn’t like everything I heard but you don’t always like what you hear sometimes. But they were professional and handled it well. I knew at some point I was going to have to make a decision on whether or not I would stay.” (Mike Garafolo)

He added there was only one place he really wanted to go and that was Indianapolis. (Stephen Holder)

Regarding the future, Ryan told reported he wants to play “as long as I can.” He turns 37 this year and has two years left on his contract. (Michael Giardi)

The Colts had a visit planned Winston on Monday until the trade for Ryan went through and Winston decided to remain with the Saints. (Nick Underhill)

Texans

Texans CB Desmond King signed a two-year, $7 million deal with $3.5 million guaranteed and a $1 million signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

signed a two-year, $7 million deal with $3.5 million guaranteed and a $1 million signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Texans C Justin Britt signed a two-year, $9 million deal worth up to $10.5 million with $4 million guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed a two-year, $9 million deal worth up to $10.5 million with $4 million guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus. (Wilson) Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill re-signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the team that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, a $2 million salary, and $29,412 in per-game active roster bonus up to $500,000. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans CB Buster Skrine signed a one-year, $1.272 million deal that includes $602,500 guaranteed, a $1.12 million base salary, and a $152,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)