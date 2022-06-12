AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Travon Walker, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said Matt Ryan has been “unbelievable” since joining the organization and hopes to incorporate concepts he ran with the Falcons.

“Matt was unbelievable, did a great job, great command — really, A-Z. He did everything right — just great leadership, great play,” Reich said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean, the whole way he took command, great collaborating as an offensive staff with him to kind of work in and nuance some of the things we do to kind of suit him and his style. Kind of get to learn a few things about him, pick his brain about some of the things he did and what are the favorite things he did in Atlanta. Let’s see if we can incorporate a few of those things and kind of fit with us. So we got a lot of that done over the last number of weeks.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Josh Allen is expecting big things from No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

“Travon is a double-digit sack guy but he is a rookie, you know what I’m saying, and he has to adjust to the environment of the NFL,” Allen said, via JaguarsWire.com.

“ […] Once he gets comfortable into this defense and knows the calls in and out and can just play and not think, I Travon is going to be a freak. I can’t wait to see what he does in training camp.”

Titans

New Titans DL DeMarcus Walker wanted to sign with a team much sooner than he did but settled on Tennessee after a conversation with GM Jon Robinson. He also had good things to say about HC Mike Vrabel.

“It was definitely a conversation, and J. Rob reached out to me himself and we had a talk on the phone,” Walker said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “Through prayer and through faith, it landed me here.”

“Coach, he makes sure everyone knows everybody’s name, you get to know the guy beside you, the person giving you water,” Walker said of Vrabel. “It is just being a professional, and having that, you see why they’re having success around here. Keep chopping every day to the ultimate goal. Whatever I can do to help, and to make the team win. They took a big step [last year], and my goal is to help them take another step… I just have to be myself, bringing my chemistry and charisma to the team and embracing the team and play where coach Vrabel wants me to play.”