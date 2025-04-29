AFC Notes: Maxwell Hairston, Landon Jackson, Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

The Bills selected CB Maxwell Hairston in the first round, but not before investigating allegations that he committed sexual assault in 2021, according to General Manager Brandon Beane.

Hairston was never charged with a crime, and the details of the investigation have never been made public. Beane also adds that the team was comfortable that Hairston did nothing wrong.

“Yeah, he’s an impeccable kid, and we’ve done a lot of research. I think all teams were aware of the Title IX thing,” Beane said, via Pro Football Talk. “That was fully investigated by the school. There’s everything out, he even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was one of those where there was zero — zero — information saying that this actually happened to what the accusation was. Just like anything in this world, you can’t just take someone’s account and think that’s the truth, but yes, we fully investigated that. If there was anything to that he wouldn’t have been invited to the Combine, to the draft — he was at the draft last night. Every person you talk to at Kentucky — teammates, staff there, plus what we’ve done — I would say this is a heck of a young man, every person you ask. That’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name and in this case, it doesn’t seem to be anything there.”

Bills

The Bills drafted DE Landon Jackson in the third round, with Jackson determined to make an immediate impact for Buffalo’s defense.

“I feel like I’m gonna go in and play instantly and show them that I’m a great pick for them,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I love the way they have me schemed up. They’ve got me playing true d-end, five-technique, all the way to wide-nine. So, I’m just excited to get out there and get ready to ball.”

Jackson said he models his game after Raiders DE Maxx Crosby.

“One guy is Maxx Crosby,” Jackson said. “He’s a dog. He’s a high-motor player. He knows how to fly around in the pass game and get after the quarterback. And then in the run game he knows how to set an edge and be a dominant defensive end…I feel like we have a lot of similarities with body type and play style. At the end of the day, Buffalo is a winning program right now. I’m excited to go to a team that has the opportunity to win a Super Bowl. I feel like I can do a lot to help the defense. I want to win. I feel like Buffalo’s going to do that.”

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said that the team will trade veteran CB Jalen Ramsey when the time is right and did not feel the draft was the appropriate place to do so.

“We had conversations through the weekend with teams. Whenever it happens, we will make the deal at the appropriate time,” Grier told reporters, via the Miami Herald.