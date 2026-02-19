AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Broncos are expected to hire Bills QBs coach Ronald Curry as their WRs coach under new HC Joe Brady.
Chiefs
- Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was sued for domestic violence allegations by his ex-girlfriend. Kansas City stated that they are aware of the situation and remain in communication with the NFL, per Jonathan Jones.
Raiders
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went on the Rich Eisen Show and talked about the situation regarding Raiders DE Maxx Crosby. While Crosby has downplayed the buzz about his displeasure, Rapoport says there is reason to bother, and this is “definitely not nothing.”
- Rapoport called Crosby’s situation “as complicated a situation as I can remember” for numerous reasons. The first issue he brought up was when Crosby wanted to play at the end of the 2025 season, but the team shut him down to have knee surgery.
- Because of the knee injury, Rapoport thinks the recovery timeline will be a couple of months, meaning a trade would be unlikely in March and more likely to happen around the draft or in August.
- Rapoport also mentioned Las Vegas promoted DL coach Rob Leonard to DC, to which one person told him, “The plot thickens.”
- He thinks the Raiders will spend in free agency mostly on mid-level players to build around their young core, and compared it to Washington in 2023.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders have officially named Matt Robinson as their safeties coach under DC Rob Leonard.
- Robinson spent the last five years in Baltimore and was scheduled to follow John Harbaugh to the Giants before Las Vegas hired him.
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Raiders are expected to hire Seahawks run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor Rick Dennison.
- Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders have requested to interview Vikings assistant OC Jordan Traylor for their quarterbacks coach job. He later elected to stay with Minnesota.
- Jonathan Jones reports that Las Vegas plans to interview Titans senior defensive assistant Ben Bloom for their linebackers coach role.
- According to Matt Zenitz, the Raiders are hiring Iowa RBs coach Omar Young to their coaching staff.
- The Raiders hired LB coach Ronell Williams and senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb. (Adam Schefter)
