AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Contracts, Chargers, Raiders

Chargers
- Chargers DT Dalvin Tomlinson‘s one-year, $6.2 million deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, $5.69 million guaranteed, and a base salary of $2.69 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Chargers LB Denzel Perryman‘s one-year, $2.79 million includes a $200,000 signing bonus, $500,000 guaranteed, and a base salary of $1.3 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Chargers signed LS Josh Harris to a one-year deal worth $1.815 million in base value, fully guaranteed, including a $187,500 signing bonus and a $1.627 million salary, structured as a four-year qualifying contract. (Wilson)
- The Chargers signed QB Trey Lance to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million in base value, with a maximum value of $6.75 million and $2 million fully guaranteed, including an $800,000 signing bonus and a $1.7 million salary. (Wilson)
Raiders
- The Raiders signed WR Dareke Young to a one-year, $1.802 million deal that includes a $485,000 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and $800,000 total guaranteed. (Wilson)
- The Raiders signed FB Connor Heyward to a two-year, $4.5 million deal that includes a $715,000 signing bonus, $2 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.215 million in 2026 and $2.23 million in 2027. (Wilson)
- The Raiders signed OL Spencer Burford to a one-year deal worth $3.255 million in base value, with $2.745 million fully guaranteed, including a $1.5 million signing bonus and a $1.245 million salary. (Wilson)
- The Raiders signed DT Thomas Booker to a one-year deal worth $3.674 million in base value, with no additional contract details disclosed. (Wilson)
- Georgia WR Zachariah Branch met with the Raiders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Raiders
- Raiders DE Maxx Crosby addressed the fallout of his trade to the Ravens on his latest podcast, saying he didn’t meet with Baltimore HC Jesse Minter or GM Eric DeCosta until the end of the day after his physical. “I didn’t see [DeCosta] for five hours,” per Ryan McFadden.
- Crosby mentioned that the “energy was off” when he finally met both Minter and DeCosta, who indicated one of their doctors had concerns with his knee.
- Crosby said his agents told him they expected Baltimore to back out of the deal once he returned to the hotel.
- Although one member of the Ravens called Crosby to say they would get a deal done, his agent called him five minutes later, saying they were backing out of the deal.
- Crosby doesn’t think anyone in Baltimore will admit what happened: “No one will ever admit what the real truth is. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. I am where I’m supposed to be.”
- SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Raiders are actually moving forward with Crosby on the roster. He doesn’t think anyone will come with a similar offer to Baltimore after the Ravens’ public concerns about his knee.
- Breer also thinks the fractured trust was “rebuilt organically” after the team reached out when Baltimore backed out of the trade. Breer notes Crosby likes new HC Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek, and his old position coach, Rob Leonard, was promoted to DC.
- Finally, if the Raiders are struggling but Crosby is playing at his normal level, they will likely be able to revisit a deal for significant compensation if they desire.
- Breer thinks the Raiders are one of the two last landing spots where QB Kirk Cousins could go and potentially start Week 1, if they don’t want presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza thrown right into the fire.
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