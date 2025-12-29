AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Matt Nagy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto was fined $11,593 for pulling a player off the pile, and S Talanoa Hufanga was fined $11,593 for unnecessary roughness.

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy has been a bit of a polarizing figure with the fanbase, as his return to Kansas City has coincided with the worst offensive stretch of the Patrick Mahomes era over the past three years, even if relatively speaking, there’s been considerable success. Chiefs HC Andy Reid is a staunch defender of Nagy, including this season.

“We were on a record pace there for a bit, as far as statistically,” Reid said via the Athletic’s Jesse Newell. “He does a nice job there.”

“I think he deserves to be a head football coach in this league,” Reid added. “That’s exciting for him.”

Not only is Nagy drawing some buzz as a potential head coaching candidate, but a report from NFL Media indicated he’s in the final year of his contract. If he doesn’t land a head coaching gig, he could still leave the Chiefs to seek out a job as the primary play-caller for another team, a role Reid still holds for the Chiefs.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco was fined $46,371 for use of the helmet, and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was fined $7,903 for a blindside block.

Raiders

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has been in contact with Raiders DE Maxx Crosby about the star pass rusher being shut down by the team for the final two games of the season.

“I’ve been on the phone with Maxx a bunch over the last couple of days,” Glazer said on the Fox pregame show, via Pro Football Talk. “He is not happy.”

Crosby has played every game dealing with a knee injury and has been on the injury report since Week 5. He told the team the following when it was revealed he would be placed on injured reserve: “Absolutely not. I play football. There’s no shutting it down for me. I wanna be out there. I wanna be out there with my teammates.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll was asked if he feels he still has the support of ownership: “I do. From all the guys I’ve talked to, I do feel like I have their support . What does that mean? I don’t know, but our conversations have been really good.”

Raiders LB Tommy Eichenberg's 21 special teams tackles are the most in a season for the team since 1994.

‘s 21 special teams tackles are the most in a season for the team since 1994. Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly was fined $5,722 for a violent gesture, and LB Devin White was fined $6,500 for taunting.