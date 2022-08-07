AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton

Mekhi Becton

Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.

“I just appreciate the fact that he is absolutely grinding through, making it uncomfortable for himself,” Jets HC Robert Saleh said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “He’s getting better every day. He’s getting more confident every day. [I’m] really pleased with the direction he’s going in.”

“He is special,” Saleh added. “Really, the only thing that could ever stand in the way of Mekhi is Mekhi.”

Cimini notes the Jets see former Seahawks OT Duane Brown as an option to upgrade their tackle depth on both sides so they don’t have to rely on Chuma Edoga or Conor McDermott .

He adds Jets WR Denzel Mims has had a solid training camp, but even so he's still probably buried at fifth or sixth on the depth chart which makes him a potential trade candidate. He also believes he's earned more playing time: "I show it every day. It's up to them if they play me or not."

New Jets LB Kwon Alexander could push LB Quincy Williams for time as the second backer in nickel packages, per Cimini. Saleh's been impressed with his former player: "He's definitely making it hard to keep him off the field."

Saleh downplayed the team's need for tackle depth but did add GM Joe Douglas has been in contact with Brown for a while: "You can never have enough people on the O-line." (Cimini)

Patriots second-round WR Tyquan Thornton is trying to break the trend of failed draft picks at his position in New England, and he started from behind already as the pick was widely viewed as a reach. After a rough start, though, Thornton is starting to turn heads in training camp.

“It’s been exciting to watch him grow, honestly, because he came in a little questionable,” Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Then he started getting real. Real talented. I’m happy he’s with us.”

Thornton’s best attribute is his blazing speed, as he threatened the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.28 seconds. Rounding out his skill set has been a focus for him so far.

“We all know he’s fast. I think the biggest thing for me, he’s just not running go routes every single play,” Patriots CB Jalen Mills said. “You see him working his short-to-intermediate routes as well.”

Reiss mentions it's unlikely the Patriots bring back DT Adam Butler, at least right now, after he was just cut by the Dolphins with a failed physical. Butler needs to get healthy and Reiss adds New England has been impressed with rookie UDFA DT LaBryan Ray.

Patriots P Jake Bailey's three-year, $9.14 million extension included a $3.16 million signing bonus, most of which is from his previously scheduled 2022 base salary. He has base salaries of $2.115 million, $2.49 million and $3.49 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

‘s three-year, $9.14 million extension included a $3.16 million signing bonus, most of which is from his previously scheduled 2022 base salary. He has base salaries of $2.115 million, $2.49 million and $3.49 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap) Bailey’s base salaries in 2022 and 2023 are guaranteed. He has up to $340,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in 2022 and up to $510,000 annually in 2023-2025.