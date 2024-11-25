AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Drake Maye, Jerod Mayo, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is drawing a hard line with playing time, even with some of the team’s veterans.

“I think it’s been the same pattern each and every season,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “One thing that I’m very upfront with the players, the second they get in the building, the second we start talking projected lineups or positions within a position group, I think it’s important people know you’re entitled to nothing in this world. Playing time is solved by players on the field and the best players have to play and that’s my job to follow through with that. I don’t look at someone lost something, I look at who earned the opportunities.”

Miami opted to start rookie CB Storm Duck over former second-round CB Cam Smith. McDaniel said that the situation could change on a weekly basis based on who outperforms one another.

“Tomorrow if Cam Smith completely outplays Storm Duck and we feel comfortable with what we’re doing, he’ll absolutely play over Storm Duck,” McDaniel said. “Everybody’s very aware of that. I think it’s very important to get the most out of people that they realize that it’s about what they’re doing in unison with what they’ve done. They get to dictate the terms at the present and moving forward.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said that he hopes OLB Bradley Chubb and LS Jake Ferguson will play again for the team this season. (Adam Beasley)

said S will continue as their starter, via Barry Jackson. Dolphins OL coach Butch Barry said Rob Jones has earned the chance to continue starting at left guard when Isaiah Wynn returns: “Absolutely. Great leader in the room, great on the field as far as our standard. He continues to work on his craft and get better. We’ve got to keep pushing him to get better.” (Barry Jackson)

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo believes the team got the right guy with OC Alex Van Pelt and said that he’s impressed with his work with first-round QB Drake Maye.

“He’s been huge. I’d say that, look, there’s no one in this organization that deserves more credit, as far as what Drake’s been able to do on the football field, than Alex Van Pelt,” Mayo said, via Mass Live. “When we interviewed Alex, I’d say when we interviewed all of the coaches that are here, one of the prerequisites or requirements was a guy who was level head and a guy who believes in working together – a guy who doesn’t get too high or get too low. That’s Alex and I appreciate that.”

Maye reiterated that Van Pelt has been a great teacher and he respects what he has to say after being a quarterback in the NFL.

“It’s been huge. I think it’s just a confidence boost for a quarterback. You love playing for an offensive coordinator like AVP,” Maye said. “He’s positive but also at the same time, he’ll coach you hard. He’s done it – he’s played quarterback, played quarterback in this league at a high level. So, he knows what needs to be done – and he knows the tall tasks as well.”

Patriots TE Austin Hooper credited Van Pelt for being consistent and said that it’s been great working under him.

“I love working with him. He’s the same person every day,” Hooper said. “He’s a teacher above all else – a guy that played and has done it as a coach in this league. He understands his system and how to communicate his system to all the different position groups. The way he leads, the way he coaches, how consistent he is every day – he doesn’t ride the highs or lows of this business, just remains the same person. That’s a cool quality. Other people change depending on the results. It’s cool when you work with a guy that’s the same person every day.”

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson was fined $11,817 for a chop block in Week 11.