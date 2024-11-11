AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Ja’Lynn Polk, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Taylor Rapp was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct due to taunting in Week 9.

was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct due to taunting in Week 9. Bills TE Dalton Kincaid on trying to come back in the second half on Sunday: “Thought I could go and just didn’t feel good enough to run and be able to go out there and protect myself.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

The Dolphins stood pat at the trade deadline despite a slow 2-6 start that has their playoff chances in doubt. Miami HC Mike McDaniel cited his belief in their roster as the reason they opted not to make a move.

“There was a couple of conversations we had, both about people reaching out to us and different possibilities inward and outward,” McDaniel said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “I think the action was that there was no action. That in itself, I think we believe in the roster and want to see guys come through a tough time. I think that’s really what was executed and nothing more than that.”

Patriots

Patriots second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk has had a rough rookie campaign so far and has received public criticism from HC Jerod Mayo at times. Polk downplayed Mayo’s comments and took his words positively because of Mayo’s expectations of him.

“I just feel like the media kind of mix up our words and try to put things in place that is not,” said Polk, via ABC6’s Ian Steele. “Coach Mayo is just holding me to a standard. Whenever he speaks about me, I believe he’s holding me to a standard. He believes in me, so I just got to keep pushing, getting better each and every day and doing what I’m supposed to do.”

Patriots DT Davon Godchaux on S Brenden Schooler‘s performance on defense: “He needs to be there more often, especially against fast quarterbacks. We got Josh Allen, we got a couple of them coming up. He needs to be on defense more often.” (Doug Kyed)