AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Patriots Offseason, Bills Combine Meetings

Bills
- Michigan DT Kenneth Grant says he’s met with the Bills at the NFL Combine. (Sal Capaccio)
- Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.
- Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr. has met extensively with the Bills at the combine. (Travis May)
- Arkansas pass rusher Landon Jackson has had a formal interview with the Bills. (Jon Scott)
- Georgia S Malaki Starks had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Tom Downey)
- South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori had a formal Combine meeting with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- Michigan CB Will Johnson had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- Texas DTs Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins, S Andrew Mukuba, and CB Jahdae Barron had formal Combine interviews with the Bills. (CJ Vogel)
- Buffalo met formally with Oregon RB Jordan James at the combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Bills had a formal combine meeting with Texas RB Jaydon Blue. (Tom Downey)
- Buffalo met formally with Texas WR Matthew Golden at the combine. (CJ Vogel)
- Buffalo has met with Texas WR Isaiah Bond at the combine. (Muki Hawkins)
- Hawkins adds that the Bills have met with Georgia RB Trevor Etienne.
- Florida State DT Joshua Farmer had a formal meeting with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
Patriots
Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked what would define a successful season for the franchise in 2025, his first as head coach of his former team.
“I think a successful season is going to be one where the players believe in what we’re doing. This is what’s going to help us, this is what’s best for us. These people care,” Vrabel told Karen Guregian of MassLive during the Combine. “That allows us to get better as the season goes on, that allows us to improve as the season goes on, and the teams that improve as the season goes on usually have an opportunity to play in January. That’s what success is going to look like. That the players believe in what we’re doing.”
The Patriots have plenty of cap space to bring in new talent during free agency, but Vrabel mentioned the team won’t spend money just because they have it.
“There’s a limit to what we will do, I would imagine,” Vrabel said. “Again, it’s free agency. You have to understand you’re probably going to overspend, per se. But we also have to use this as an avenue to strengthen our roster. It’s not the end-all-be-all. It’s not the only answer. But it’s got to contribute to strengthening our roster. To say there’s an at-any-cost mentality (to sign free agents), I don’t think that.”
Vrabel is committed to finding players who fit his mold in order to return his former team to prominence.
“I want them to work with me. Like, we’re in this together. I want to be along on a journey and help them have a successful career,” Vrabel commented. “The better they play, the better the team’s going to do. That’s facts. So, tough-minded? I think they have to be tough-minded to play professional football. I think you have to be resilient. I think if you’re just going to say you’re going to win every matchup, that’s not factual. So I think anybody in this league, whether you coach in it, or play in it, certainly has to have some resiliency.”
Patriots
- Karen Guregian of MassLive.com mentions that the Patriots will look to beef up their defensive line this offseason and could target DT Milton Williams, given the uncertainty of Christian Barmore‘s health heading into the season.
- Guregian also points to pass rusher Harold Landry as a natural target for the team and reports that the Patriots will likely be vying for his services if he is ultimately cut by the Titans, given his familiarity with Vrabel.
- Offensive line is another target area, with the Patriots likely looking to sign former Ravens players like OT Ronnie Stanley and OL Patrick Mekari. Another veteran who could be in the mix is OT Cam Robinson.
- The team would also like to acquire a WR1, with Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin being viewed as a potential target. However, Guregian also notes the team has not had any discussions involving Rams WR Cooper Kupp.
- With the fourth overall pick, New England could select Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, or Will Campbell. Guregian adds that if the team opts to trade back, there is a chance they could go after Penn State TE Tyler Warren.
- Guregian looks back on the firing of HC Jerod Mayo, noting that owner Robert Kraft seemed distant from the team after their late season loss to the Cardinals, yet the staff was still blindsided by Mayo’s firing at the conclusion of the season.
- The team permitted DT Davon Godchaux to seek a trade, with Guregian noting that they could get a fifth-round pick for the veteran defensive tackle but are more likely to see a sixth or even seventh-round pick in return for him.
- Guregian reports that the team plans to meet with veteran CB Jonathan Jones before free agency to discuss a pay cut if he wishes to spend the remainder of his career with the team.
