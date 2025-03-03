AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Patriots Offseason, Bills Combine Meetings

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked what would define a successful season for the franchise in 2025, his first as head coach of his former team.

“I think a successful season is going to be one where the players believe in what we’re doing. This is what’s going to help us, this is what’s best for us. These people care,” Vrabel told Karen Guregian of MassLive during the Combine. “That allows us to get better as the season goes on, that allows us to improve as the season goes on, and the teams that improve as the season goes on usually have an opportunity to play in January. That’s what success is going to look like. That the players believe in what we’re doing.”