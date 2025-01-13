AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Potential Staff Hires, Josh Allen, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen on the team’s upcoming matchup with the Ravens: “We’ve got a really tough matchup coming up. They put a thumping on us earlier in the season.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Bills RB James Cook had more than 100 yards rushing on Sunday, the first time a Buffalo player has done so in the playoffs since Thurman Thomas in 1995.

Allen said he hates what happened to RB Ray Davis, who left the game due to a concussion but pointed out that Davis is currently doing okay. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Davis is still in concussion protocol, per HC Sean McDermott, while OL Alec Anderson is day-to-day with a calf injury. (Sal Capaccio)

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel spoke about how grateful he was for the organization when he was inducted into the team’s ring of honor back in 2023.

“I’m just so appreciative of everybody, that we held each other accountable because there was trust,” Vrabel said, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “There was an understanding, there was a respect that you could say things that needed to be said to each other. And every day that’s what I’m trying to recreate wherever I coach, and now it’s in Tennessee obviously, but I’m trying to recreate what we had in that locker room. And I don’t know if we’ll get it, but we’re going to try every day. I’m going to try because nothing was more important than the team. Not your feelings. Not your stats, not your paycheck. Not what you’ve done in the past. Nothing was more important than the football team.”

Chad Graff of The Athletic lists several candidates that could be considered by new HC Mike Vrabel when he chooses his offensive and defensive coordinators to fill out his staff.

when he chooses his offensive and defensive coordinators to fill out his staff. On offense, Graff notes Josh McDaniels as an obvious choice due to the history the two have shared in New England. There is also young candidate Tommy Rees , who at 32 has already interviewed with the Browns, where Vrabel spent the last season as a consultant.

as an obvious choice due to the history the two have shared in New England. There is also young candidate , who at 32 has already interviewed with the Browns, where Vrabel spent the last season as a consultant. Other options include former mentor to QB Drake Maye , Josh McCown, and Nick Caley who turned down the team’s offer to become offensive coordinator under former HC Jerod Mayo .

, and who turned down the team’s offer to become offensive coordinator under former HC . Seahawks QB coach Charles London , who also interviewed with the Browns, could be an option, and Giants TE coach Tim Kelly , who was Vrabel’s offensive coordinator during his final year in Tennessee.

, who also interviewed with the Browns, could be an option, and Giants TE coach , who was Vrabel’s offensive coordinator during his final year in Tennessee. On the defensive side, Graff notes that Vrabel’s top choice could be Giants DC Shane Bowen , who remains under contract in New York, which could complicate things, Meanwhile, former Raiders DC Patrick Graham could be a logical choice given that his contract with Las Vegas has expired.

, who remains under contract in New York, which could complicate things, Meanwhile, former Raiders DC could be a logical choice given that his contract with Las Vegas has expired. Graff rounds out his defensive coordinator list with former NFL CB Chris Harris who was hired by Vrabel in Tennessee as a defensive passing game coordinator and former Titans’ assistant head coach Terrell Williams , who spent this past season with the Lions as a defensive run game coordinator.

who was hired by Vrabel in Tennessee as a defensive passing game coordinator and former Titans’ assistant head coach , who spent this past season with the Lions as a defensive run game coordinator. Vrabel on his hiring: “That culture is going to be built on winning, a competitive spirit … and the ability to put the team first and care about somebody other than yourself.” (Graff)

Vrabel continued: “We are going to remove entitlement from our football team. We want to treat every player the way that they treat the team, and we want to treat every employee the way that they treat the team.” (Zack Cox)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that Vrabel had a deep understanding of the current Patriots team and had a clear and focused strategy of how to get the team back to being championship caliber. (Doug Kyed)

said that Vrabel had a deep understanding of the current Patriots team and had a clear and focused strategy of how to get the team back to being championship caliber. (Doug Kyed) Vrabel declined to say if he has the final say over the roster and met with de facto GM Eliot Wolf over the weekend. (Ben Volin)

over the weekend. (Ben Volin) Vrabel on QB Drake Maye : “Drake is going to be his own person, but I’m going to give him some things that I think are necessary to help him win games. We have to be a very efficient passing team.” (Graff)

: “Drake is going to be his own person, but I’m going to give him some things that I think are necessary to help him win games. We have to be a very efficient passing team.” (Graff) Vrabel said improving the Patriots’ offensive line will be a priority this offseason: “Make sure we’re strong up front, whether it’s through free agency or the draft. That’s something that’s critical.” (Cox)