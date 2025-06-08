AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Steve Wilks, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver is excited about some of the team’s additions on defense during the offseason, especially the new group of defensive tackles. Miami reworked most of the room this offseason and the headliner addition was first-round DT Kenneth Grant.

“Thrilled about the draft process. It was a collective work of so many, just targeting the guys that we did,” Weaver told reporters, via DolphinsWire.com. “Really excited about Kenneth Grant and what he brings to the middle of that defense, and him just being in here and have the opportunity to work with Benito (Jones) and Zach Sieler and obviously (defensive line) Coach (Austin) Clark. Whatever he’s supposed to be at the end of the day, I promise you he will reach every bit of God-given potential.”

“Really happy about Jordan Phillips, guy who was kind of under the radar a little bit, but the way he plays on film and just the person that he is, it’s the same thing; he’s going to reach that ceiling,” Weaver added. “I have really high hopes for both those kids. And then I still don’t know how we got Zeek Biggers in the seventh – a guy with that size, that length, that mass to play as hard as he plays, he can end up being a steal for us, too. So really happy about those three, they’ve been putting the work in since they got here. I know we’ll live through some growing pains early, as you do with all rookies, but the one thing I do know is that it’s going to click faster for them then just because of the work they put in.”

Jets

The Jets gained $13.5 million in cap space on June 2 following the release of QB Aaron Rodgers and LB C.J. Mosley , per OverTheCap.

and LB , per OverTheCap. Jets DC Steve Wilks said their defense will be a collaboration of his scheme and HC Aaron Glenn‘s scheme: “It’s not really about our playbook, it’s about our play style.” (Rich Cimini)

said their defense will be a collaboration of his scheme and HC scheme: “It’s not really about our playbook, it’s about our play style.” (Rich Cimini) New York WR Garrett Wilson is open to possibly having to block more in the new offense: “These are things that maybe I haven’t been asked to do, but it says a lot about the culture.” (Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel has been spotted coaching players one-on-one in their offseason program thus far. When asked about his coaching style, Vrabel said he tries to be “knowledgeable at every position” and wants to be “everywhere” in practice.

“I think it’s important,” Vrabel said via the team’s site. “I think, one, I enjoy it. I like it. I love it. I try to be as knowledgeable at every position as I possibly can. Some more than others – we referenced the quarterback. But having something at each position group that can maybe translate from my perspective to help the player. But then I also think that where the head coach is, is probably what the players think are important. So, I try to be a little bit everywhere.”