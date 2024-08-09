AFC Notes: Mike Williams, Bailey Zappe, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins have added ample depth to their LB room this offseason, leaving LB Channing Tindall without a clear path to playing time. Miami LB coach Joe Barry raved about Tindall’s offseason but noted they won’t move him to a new position.

“Channing is the young guy in the room [and] I challenge him with daily improvement every day,” Barry said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s had a phenomenal offseason, had a phenomenal camp. When you have a chess piece like that, you want to be able to use a guy.”

“Channing is going a really good job of learning our new system, learning this new defense, finding his way as a young player. But as far as moving him to a different position, no, we haven’t discussed that. But when you show up on the practice field, it forces coaches to say we’ve got to get this guy on the field somehow.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh mentioned QB Aaron Rodgers was pulled from practice because of the weather. (Brian Costello)

mentioned QB was pulled from practice because of the weather. (Brian Costello) Saleh on the return of WR Mike Williams : “He’s a lot further ahead than we anticipated.” (Andy Vasquez)

: “He’s a lot further ahead than we anticipated.” (Andy Vasquez) Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Williams feels confident he can catch up to build chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers for the season, which Cimini notes is important due to Williams’ strength being contested catches.

Patriots

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe didn’t receive any reps in Friday’s practice as he likely slots in behind QB Jacoby Brissett and first-round QB Drake Maye on the depth chart. Zappe is looking for a chance in camp to show what value he adds to the team.

“That’s really up to the coaches and what they think and what they see fit,” Zappe said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “Mayo has preached quality over quantity. So that’s kinda been my mindset going into this whole training camp.”

“Whether it’s five or 10, or today none, I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win, as far as helping Jacoby out, helping Drake out after when they go through their series. I think the reps are going to come. That’s stuff’s going to come. I believe in the coaches and everything. I think if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll take advantage of it.”