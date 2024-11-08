AFC Notes: Mike Williams, C.J. Stroud, Steelers, Texans, Titans

Steelers

When writing about the most interesting topic coming out of the trade deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes the Steelers were among the teams that checked on Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf , but dealing him was a “nonstarter” for Seattle.

Fowler also writes Pittsburgh looked into Giants WR Darius Slayton .

The Packers traded OLB Preston Smith to the Steelers ahead of the deadline this week. Smith said he requested a trade from Green Bay “a couple of weeks ago,” via Mark Kaboly.

Pittsburgh also acquired WR Mike Williams from the Jets. He reflected on his time with Aaron Rodgers : "It was cool. Going there after the ACL not having OTAs or training camp to get the chemistry right… he's real detailed. He likes what he likes. Me not being able to transition in as quick is probably what went wrong." (Ray Fiitpaldo)

The Steelers worked out two defensive linemen this week including DL Domenique Davis and Spencer Waege , per Howard Balzer.

and , per Howard Balzer. Of the two, Pittsburgh signed Davis to their practice squad.

Texans

The Texans have allowed 30 sacks so far this season on C.J. Stroud, making him the league’s most-sacked quarterback. RT Tytus Howard said their offensive line must find a way to get in sync with each other.

“That’s the one group where all five guys got to be on the same page at all times,” Howard said, via Aaron Wilson. “So, one guy messes up, we’re always one unit. I watched the movie, ‘Drumline,’ last night. I know it sounds funny, but one band, one sound. That actually kind of stuck out to me because that’s how it is as an offensive line. We all got to stick together, and we’ve all got to be on the same page all the time.”

Stroud went 11-31 for 191 yards in their recent loss to the Jets. The quarterback called his performance “embarrassing” and they need to improve in several areas.

“Of course, it’s embarrassing,” said Stroud. “To come out here on a primetime game and get embarrassed like that is never fun. I believe we have to be better in a lot of areas and that starts with me. I think there’s plays I got to make, throws I got to make. At times I have to sit in the pocket and just trust my guys.

Stroud is taking responsibility for Week 9’s loss.

“I really point the finger at me and realize I got to be better as a football player. If we want to win, this is not the recipe for it. We have to learn how to dominate and stop learning how to go with the flow and play in the fourth quarter like we should be able to play good in the first half and then roll into the second. I think we have to have a better mindset as a whole. This is definitely a great wake-up call for us to tighten up the ship.”

Titans

Titans OC Nick Holz has been pleased with their rotation at right tackle with Leroy Watson and John Ojukwu: “The rotation of Leroy Watson and John Ojukwu at right tackle has been good. It’s been an improvement, sacks are down.” (Jim Wyatt)