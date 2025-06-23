AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen is happy with the way that new QB Daniel Jones has approached the team’s offseason program as he competes for the starting spot in Indianapolis.

“Very pleased with what we got right now. He’s been doing a hell of a job,” Steichen said, via Pro Football Talk. “Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly, making really good decisions out there through OTAs. Obviously, want to carry that over to training camp, but he’s done a really good job. Great command in the huddle. Ultimate pro. A veteran player. Obviously, like I said, very intelligent. He works at it, grinds at it. So not surprised on how he’s picked up the offense. Obviously, those meetings we have in the quarterback room with those guys — the conversations that we have, they’ve been really good. So been very pleased with him.”

Jaguars

New Jaguars HC Liam Coen outlined how important it’s been to have DE Josh Hines-Allen present throughout voluntary workouts.

“For him to be here as much as he has been is really, really instrumental for our defense and for our entire team,” Coen said, via John Oehser of the team’s website.

Hines-Allen gave his first impression of new DC Anthony Campanile, specifically citing his love for the game.

“Everybody says the mentality, the personality, the person that he is, he’s a lot,” Hines-Allen said. “But it’s nice because you step into that meeting room, you’re going to expect one thing. It’s not just screaming. It’s the passion. It’s the love of the game.”

Texans

Veteran RB Nick Chubb joins the Texans after spending the first seven years of his career with the Browns. Chubb reflected on his injury woes from the past two years and feels like he’s “over the hump” with his recovery.

“I would say that’s all behind me and, you know, injuries happen,” Chubb said, via Aaron Wilson. “And with what I did, it takes about two years to really get back. And, so, I’m over the hump. I’m back home. I was back home all offseason training where I trained every year since I was in high school. I was able to get a full year in of doing the things that I do best. And so now I’m feeling good as I have been in a long time.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said Chubb is proving his work ethic in their offseason program.

“We’re excited to add Nick Chubb to our team,” Ryans said. “He’s just a tremendous worker. Humble kid, doesn’t say much, but he’s a grinder, a worker. The one thing that sticks out about him, he’s been through a lot with the injuries and things that’s happened to him. So, just to see the resilience, to see him battle back, work in the right way to put himself in position to have another opportunity here in Houston, I couldn’t be more excited to add him to our team and see what value he can provide to us.”

Ryan knows the quality Chubb brings to their offense when he’s healthy.

“We all know the caliber of player that Nick can be when he’s healthy and when he’s at the top of his game. He’s a dynamic player. He’s a game-changer. So, we’re just easing him in. We’ll see how far he gets. We’ll come back for training camp ready to go.”