AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts pass game coordinator Alex Tanney spent QB Daniel Jones‘ rookie season as the third-string quarterback with the Giants. Tanney reflected on how Jones presented himself as a rookie and how he handled taking the reins from franchise legend Eli Manning in New York.

“The first day he came in, he was very observant, very smart, always asking questions, wanting to know how to do things the right way,” Tanney said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “Ultimate pro.”

“I don’t think it probably would’ve gone as smooth as it did if Eli didn’t have such respect for Daniel and him doing things the right way, and (Jones) being so respectful and appreciative of Eli. It ended up transitioning there pretty smoothly.”

Tanney believes the tough days Jones faced in the past will only make him better going forward. He spoke very highly of Jones’ intelligence and ability to command the offense.

“Any adversity you go through, especially playing quarterback in the NFL, there’s really two ways you can grow from that — good and bad. And just knowing the type of person that Daniel is, the adversity that he had to overcome throughout the ups and downs of his however many years he was in New York, just knowing the type of person he is, knowing that he’s growing the right way and it’s making him a better leader, a better person, a better player. And that does not even take into consideration the talent the guy has — he can make all the throws, he’s extremely sharp, taking command in and out of the huddle, and then after the snap as well.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen is impressed with QB Trevor Lawrence‘s development in the red zone this offseason, including his footwork and understanding of the concept.

“I think he’s done a really nice job in the red zone,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “Really, looking back to the first time that we did it last Friday, when we did it, I think he made some quick decisions. Everything is sped up in the red area, the timing, the rhythm, the space, it’s all tighter, it’s all sped up. I thought he’s done a nice job with his footwork in the red zone, understanding that concept.”

Texans

Following seven seasons with the Browns, new Texans RB Nick Chubb believes he will make a great duo in Houston’s backfield with starting RB Joe Mixon.

“I think we’re great together,” Chubb said, via the team’s social media. “He’s a bigger guy. You know, tall, explosive, he runs super hard, and I do the same thing. So, I think it’ll be us, kind of doing it back-to-back against other defenses.”