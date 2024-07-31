AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Marlon Humphrey, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The veteran CB market still has big names as teams prepare for training camp. Despite the Bengals’ potential need for another CB and the plethora of players available, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin shut the door on them making a move until needed.

“Are we going to sign a veteran? No, probably not,” Tobin said, via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “I like what we’ve got there. We’ve got young guys that can run and cover, who have a lot of upside to them. We’ve got some new guys working in there, and it will be exciting to see how they do.”

“Do I feel like we have an immediate need for a veteran to make our team? No. Maybe if our numbers are down and we need some help at camp. I feel good about it. We’ve got a pretty good mix of veterans, guys coming into their own, and some young guys. We’ll see how it comes together, but we’ve got some pretty good athletes that can run and cover and hit.”

Browns

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says that the team is still working on a contract extension for Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta : “We’re comfortable Paul will remain with us in some very important fashion for the long term.” (Scott Petrak)

Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke on RB Nick Chubb's status: "We are incredibly pleased with the work Chubb has put in and the progress he's made. He still has a little ways to go." (Zac Jackson)

Berry responded to a question about his timeline: "We will deal with it day by day." (Jackson)

Regarding LT Jedrick Wills, Berry said he "is progressing appropriately" and will be back sometime in August. (Jackson)

Berry also expects both DT Dalvin Tomlinson and CB Greg Newsome to be back from surgeries to play Week 1. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey wasn’t satisfied with how the 2023 season went, including seven games missed to injury and the fewest splash plays of his career. He diagnosed his weight as a potential problem and worked this offseason to get from over 200 pounds to the 190 range.

“I’m around 190. I came in 195,” Humphrey said via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “I’ve been playing the past couple of seasons around 200 or so, so basically, ever since I tore my pec, I got my grown-man weight on me, and it just never went off. It’s a young man’s game, so I decided to get a little lower.”

Humphrey added that he hopes that will help him stay healthier after battling nagging injuries, even in the games he did play.

“I had certain injuries where you needed rest, and I think I overtook some of the rest time, and then just thought I could just play in the game Sunday and be my usual self,” Humphrey said. “Probably some of the things I regret. But mainly, it’s such a long season. I wasn’t really used to being hurt a lot. I know a lot of guys go into games hurt — every single game. I’ve done that a ton in my past as well, but last year just was a little different for me. I’m kind of ready for whatever this year.”