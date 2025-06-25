AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Travis Etienne, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

SI’s Albert Breer believes, after speaking with members of the organization, that QB Anthony Richardson should be available by training camp.

“His timeline for return to the field is still uncertain,” Breer wrote. “But my sense is that the hope is he’ll be good to go within the first two weeks of training camp. Maybe he can be there by Day 1. Maybe he’ll be back at some point in early August. The main thing, for the team, is that this doesn’t recur again. So they’ll be patient and follow the recommendation that he rest the shoulder.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said RB Travis Etienne has done a great job of adapting to the new playbook and looks to get him the ball in space.

“The ability in the screen game, to hand him jet sweeps, his vision so far in the run game’s been good,” Coen said, via the team’s website. “He has done everything we’ve asked him to do and more. There has been a consistency. It is one of those things where he can shine in ways in space. He has done a great job.”

Etienne isn’t concerned with the trade rumors that have circled around the league regarding him.

“I just continue to trust the process,” he said. “We have great coaches in here now, great schemes, great offensive-minded coaches that put us in a position to make plays. I feel like I just have to just continue to create good habits and whenever the game time comes, just lean on those great habits and lean on my coach. He’s putting me in a great position to go out there and make plays and be an amazing teammate for my team.”

Texans

Texans RB Nick Chubb said he loves what he’s seen from HC DeMeco Ryans and the team that he’s built, so when the call came from Houston, he jumped at the opportunity.

“The past two years, they’ve really turned it on,” Chubb said, via Texans Wire. “So, I know I had a chance to come here and win a lot of games surrounded by a great group of people.”