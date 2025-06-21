AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Travis Hunter, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones appears to have the inside track at the starting job, given that QB Anthony Richardson is still dealing with a shoulder injury. Jones downplayed that idea, however, and said he is preparing as he would in any other situation.

“I think it’s like you would in any situation, just trying to prepare and grow with it every day,” Jones said in a press conference. “I’ve got a lot of work to do, just learning this offense and getting used to it, so I’m trying to focus as much on that and then playing good football when I’m on the field at practice.”

No matter who wins the starting job coming out of camp, the season is long and grueling and there’s a high probability both quarterbacks will be called on to play in 2025.

“Yeah. I mean, I think that’s always got to be your approach, really at any position in the NFL — just preparing to play and be ready to go,” Jones said. “Like I said, there’s been plenty to work on and stay busy with from my standpoint, and learning the offense and getting here, learning the guys, building relationships with everyone. There’s been plenty to do, so I’ve just been trying to focus on that.”

Jones shared a little about what parts of his game he’s been working on.

“Building up reps, the preparation we do in the meeting room, the installs, being detailed and specific about our reads,” Jones added. “Where we need to be looking at where the receivers are going to be — how we’re seeing certain looks. So, I’ve really enjoyed that part of the learning process, and feel like that’s helped on the field. But I’ll continue to learn and grow in my understanding of this offense, and how to execute it. But yeah, I think it’s been a productive spring from that standpoint.”

Jaguars



Although Jaguars first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter has spent a bit more time at receiver through his first practices, Hunter has not looked uncomfortable on defense at all.

Jacksonville HC Liam Coen talked about DB coach Ron Milus asking to get more reps with Hunter because of how seamlessly he’s fit in.

“Milo (secondary coach Ron Milus) came up to me after practice and said, ‘Can we have him more?'” Coen said, via the team’s YouTube. “That’s a good thing. We were in the red area last Friday, and he didn’t end up making any plays on the ball, but just the movement skills in some of the man coverages, the feel in zone, you can definitely see how natural it is for him.”

Texans

Texans RB Nick Chubb is sad to be leaving Cleveland but is excited for a fresh start and a new opportunity in Houston following his injuries, noting that he is now back to full speed.

“That’s all behind me. Injuries happen,” Chubb told reporters, via NFL.com. “With what I did, it takes about two years to really get back. So, I’m over the hump. Now, I’m feeling as good as I have been in a long time.”

“Probably while I was at home during my offseason training,” Chubb replied when asked when he felt back to himself. “I hit all my numbers that I usually do in the offseason, so speed and weights and things like that. [I know] the opportunity that I had here with this team, being the up-and-coming team, and the past two years have really turned it on. So I knew I had a chance to come here, win a lot of games, surrounded by a great group of people.”