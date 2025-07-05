AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Zaire Franklin, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts LB Zaire Franklin believes that his team was just a couple of bad plays away from making the playoffs and trusts that HC Shane Steichen will put them in a better position and that their defense will correct their mistakes to improve their position this year.

“We were a couple really bad plays away from being a playoff team last year, so with the additions we made this offseason, just that added motivation, competition is all around,” Franklin said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think coach Shane (Steichen) did a great job this spring of adding competition to every element of the building. I’ve been in the building for a while, this is going on my eighth year with the Colts, and I definitely say this is one of the most hungry locker rooms that we’ve had. Usually when you’ve got a locker room of hungry, talented guys, that usually produces wins.”

“Defensively, we should’ve been better,” Franklin continued. “I feel like if we were a better unit last year, we would’ve been a playoff team. That’s really my biggest focus is making sure I’m doing a good job of not only setting a good example for myself, but for the defense as well. First and foremost, I trust Shane. Shane is somebody I have full trust in, and that’s his decision to make. The guy that he feels is the best to lead that offensive side and help get our team to the promised land, I’m behind him.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DT Maason Smith is entering the second year of his career after being a second-round pick in 2024. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said they need Smith to “take a huge step” with his development this year.

“He’s a big one for us,” said Coen, via the team’s YouTube. “We need him to take a huge step this year. I think he’s done a great job when you talk about the offseason program, in the weight room, the conditioning, his mentality with the work ethic, and then coming out here and making it hard.”

Coen is confident that all of Smith’s intangibles will translate on the field.

“When you’re 325 pounds and you can move, you’ve got long arms, and he’s got the want to,” Coen said. “I’ve seen that so far and ultimately it’s got to continue to translate and I think he will. I think the coaches have done a great job of getting him going, and he’s dedicated himself to it so far.”

Texans

The Texans signed veteran RB Nick Chubb after missing most of the last two years with a torn ACL. DeMeco Ryans said they understand Chubb’s injury history and plan on allowing him to play in 2025 to see if he can bounce back.

“With Nick and the injury history, we understand its history, but we don’t dwell on that,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “We’re giving him an opportunity. We’ll see how it turns out for us here in Houston. One thing I can say, from a guy who’s come back from injury, it is about the work you put in. You’re really not the same a few months out after injury. I think when you take the time to recover and you can truly work out and put the work in and dedicate to your craft on playing the position really well, that’s what helps you to have a good year that following year. I think Nick has put himself in position to do that.”

Texans DE Danielle Hunter said Chubb provides a playmaker for their offense.

“He’s a tough runner, hard runner,” Hunter said. “The ability that he’s able to bring for his team, running through guys and making plays, that’s a plus for the team. We could always use something like that.”

Fellow RB Joe Mixon is confident he’ll be a strong 1-2 punch with Chubb.

“I was always afraid he would take over the game with his ability. He runs super hard. I think both of us have the same intangibles. It’ll be tough for defense to stop. I think we’ll be great together. He’s a bigger guy, tall, explosive. He runs super hard, and I do the same thing. So, I think it’ll be us kind of doing that back-to-back against other defenses.”