AFC Notes: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Stefon Diggs, Mike Vrabel, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is excited about joining Miami and fulfilling the third receiver role for the team.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity,” he said, via the Miami Herald. “There are a bunch of weapons, a bunch of speed. I’m excited to find my role. I’ve got a little history with Jonnu Smith; I’ve played with him in Tennessee.”

Miami’s offense requires its receivers to block extensively, which is something that Westbrook-Ikhine specializes in.

“It’s a gritty game, and wide receiver blocking, you have to find a way to make it work,” he said. “Blocking at receiver seems like a lost art.“

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said he has always admired WR Stefon Diggs‘ playstyle and looks forward to adding him to the locker room.

“Yeah, just trying to make sure we’re supporting Drake and supporting the football team,” Vrabel said, via the Green Light podcast. “And, again, this is a highly competitive, confident receiver that’s produced throughout his career in multiple ways, play-style, right? He’s got a play-strength to him that you see that you can play physical. Route craft, good at the catch point, has been good in the red zone. There’s a play-style to him that I’ve always appreciated and that we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he’s doing things to help us. But it’s just his conversation, his demeanor, his attitude, and his presence have been great through our conversations. Hopefully, we can continue to add good players.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said that getting to work with QB Drake Maye was a large part of the reason he wanted to take the job in New England.

“I see a young, athletic, talented, full-of-potential player,” Vrabel said, via the Boston Globe. “Excited to build this team around (him) and a large part of the reason why I wanted to be here. And just that talent level, to be able to build around him and to be able to grow and help him and lead and run an offense and run a football team is something that I’m excited about.”

“He can throw from the pocket, he can throw off platform, he can run, he can scramble,” Vrabel added. “You can design some things for him. So I think you have pretty much everything in the playbook that you could possibly want available. He’s not just a pocket passer. He’s not just a guy who’s going to run. So there are a lot of different ways that we’re hoping that he can be successful.”