AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Brian Thomas, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas plans to be there for second overall pick Travis Hunter and told reporters that Hunter has been a joy to be around since joining the team.

“Yeah, that’s super important for me,” Thomas told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s one of my goals: to become a better leader and be there for my teammates when they need me. That’s super important for me.”

“He’s just a fun guy to be around,” Thomas added. “A lot of energy. He’s been asking a lot of questions. But that’s just him trying to be the best he can be. Just talking through routes, talking through little things, plays, why we run these certain plays versus these certain looks. So just little things like that. He wants to be the best. We both want to be the best. We just come out and compete each and every day, and whatever he needs help with, I’m glad to help him.”

Thomas said he’s embracing a mentorship role and trying to pass it forward, noting he doesn’t get tired of Hunter’s questions.

“No, it would never be like that because guys that were here last year, they helped me out throughout the whole season, and they were there for me,” Thomas said. “So, anything he needs help with, I’ll be there for him.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins was asked by reporters about what players like veteran Christian Kirk and third-rounder Jaylin Noel bring to the wide receiver group in Houston.

“Everything has impressed me,” Collins said of Kirk, via TexansWire.com. “His work ethic, what he brings to the field, his leadership and just his advice. He is a guy that you need to get advice from. He has been around this game for a long time, so it’s only right that you learn from him. I’m glad he is a part of this unit and glad he is a part of this team. It’s only right that we build and keep going.”

“That boy is nice man,” Collins commented on Noel. “Both rookie receivers. The type of guys we’re bringing in our playmakers. It’s an honor to share the field with them and it’s only right that we go out there and get each other better. Learn from each other and talk to each other about the route that we see and anything that they need to work on. I’m here, I’m here for them to lean on and I’m here to learn from him as well. That’s the only way you can improve on your game. Just having an open mindset and being a learner.”

Collins also spoke about how he feels going up against CB Derek Stingley in practice, as well as others, to improve his game.

“Eager. That’s what you want,” Collins added. “That’s the point and that’s part of this game. You’re going to line up against the best every play, so there is no reason to go out there and just half ass for no reason. You just have to go out there and compete because I’m getting you better and you’re getting me better. I feel like that’s the beauty of it. With Sting, Kamari [Lassiter], [Jalen] Pitre – It don’t matter who it is. Whole defense and secondary, you know we’re about to work and you know it’s about to be competitive at practice then after we’re going to talk about what we need to work on and things like that. I feel like that’s the only way we can build our relationship as a team and as a unit and go to battle on Sundays.”

Titans

Titans recently signed LB Cody Barton is joining his fourth team since being drafted in 2019. Barton thinks his experience allowed him to learn from a lot of different coaches and players.

“It’s cool experiences, you know,” Barton said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I have been able to learn from coaches and teammates from these different teams and gather these experiences. And, I’ve felt that has helped me as a player, learning from these different schemes so when I go to the next team it is nothing new. The lingo is new, I guess. But I don’t look at it as a bad thing. I look at it as a positive thing, and the things I’ve learned from each experience helped me grow as a player.”

Barton received a three-year, $21 million deal from Tennessee after playing out the last two years on one-year contracts with the Commanders in 2023 and the Broncos last season.

“It felt really good,” Barton said. “Me and my wife are very blessed to be here. We actually bought a house last week. It does feel secure, but at the same time, nothing is ever really secure in this league. You have to be able to perform on Sundays. But it is definitely a blessing. I think back in my career and … moving around was tough, the moving itself was. But to feel valued here and to find a home, we are very grateful. Hard work pays off. I tell the young guys – if you keep working hard and stay disciplined, at some point it is going to pay off. I feel like the Titans wanted me to come here and be a part of this team. They signed me to a three-year deal, and it’s a testament that if you stay true to yourself it will pay off.”

Barton thinks DC Dennard Wilson‘s system is similar to what he ran last season in Denver and is excited about Wilson as a coach.

“The style of defense, it’s aggressive, similar to last year’s scheme I was in,” Barton said. “The biggest this is the aggressiveness of it. (Dennard) is a great coach, leader, demands a lot, is very intense. I feel like he just brings out the best of the group individually and as a whole. I am excited about where this defense is headed.”