AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Caleb Ransaw, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone explained the thought process behind putting rookie DB Caleb Ransaw on season-ending injury reserve.

“It’s unfortunate, he had a non-contact injury on his foot that ultimately, we put him in a boot with the hope that it wouldn’t result in surgery. Checked after the boot came off, and it was clear that it was going to have to — we were going to have to go in. So, he ended up having the surgery, still had optimism that there was a chance towards the back half of the year that he would be able to return and do a designation for return,” Gladstone said, via Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately, it ended up being that it was going to be too close to the buzzer, so to speak, and it would have been some version of trying to rush him back. Looking at the long game, it makes the most sense to make sure his recovery timeline isn’t rushed, and we can go about it the right way for him. Yeah, it’s disappointing because he’s somebody that we certainly had a very vivid vision for, and he was progressing at an extremely high rate. Nonetheless, we got a good group that is ready to bring it to life on the grass and play together, play in tandem, and looking forward to seeing that here against the Carolina Panthers.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins believes the team’s revamped wide receiver room has the potential to be among the best in the league.

“I feel like we could be dangerous, man,” Collins said, via Around The NFL. “I feel we all just go out there and be us. That’s the main important thing, is go out and be you. Don’t make the moment bigger than what it is and go out just have fun. Make plays for the team and that’s what we’re doing for sure.”

Collins said his chemistry with QB C.J. Stroud is fantastic, but said he won’t get complacent in recent success.

“It’s like taking candy from a baby,” Collins said. “It’s bread and butter. It’s only right for us to continue to grow, continue to find the timing and continue to work on our craft. You can’t get comfortable. I feel like that’s one thing you can’t do in this league is get comfortable. I feel like for us, me and him, continue to grow as a unit as an offense and continue to click. Everybody, that’s our goal.”

The Texans expect S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to play Week 1, per Aaron Wilson.

Titans

Titans DL T’Vondre Sweat missed some practice time to have his tonsils removed but is back and ready to go: “I feel great. I am ready, man. Football is football. I am ready to go. I feel good, feel great.” (Jim Wyatt)

missed some practice time to have his tonsils removed but is back and ready to go: “I feel great. I am ready, man. Football is football. I am ready to go. I feel good, feel great.” (Jim Wyatt) Sweat said he will be prepared for the altitude difference when the team visits the Broncos: “I am going to prepare well for it. It feels amazing (heading into Year 2). More confident and ready to go.”

Titans C Lloyd Cushenberry said he is feeling great after suffering an Achilles’ injury last season: “The past two weeks I’ve been trying to get my wind back, and get back into football shape. Things have been going well, getting my feet back under me and progressing pretty good.”