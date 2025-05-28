AFC Notes: Oluwafemi Oladejo, Travon Walker, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Travon Walker was excited about HC Liam Coen after the team’s first OTA practice.

“I love him. He brings great energy,” Walker said, via Pro Football Talk. “All of the coaches do, but I think it starts with him. He is a big energy guy. He is always trying to get feedback from the players, so I feel like that is going to carry us a long way as well.”

Texans

The Texans traded down from No. 25 overall to eventually land Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins nine picks later. GM Nick Caserio praised Higgins for becoming an NFL talent after originally attending Eastern Kentucky.

“Here is a guy that basically made himself into an NFL football player. He was under recruited, basketball player in high school. He went to Eastern Kentucky. Not too many from Eastern Kentucky make it in the NFL,” Caserio said, via TexansWire. “Wanted an opportunity to go somewhere, because Eastern Kentucky – there are better programs. Wasn’t afraid of the challenge. Went to Iowa State. Very productive player. I mean, go watch him play. He went down to the Senior Bowl and he had a good week. Why did we pick him? Because he’s a good player, he’s a great kid, he’s got the right mindset.”

Houston also picked up fellow Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel in the third round. DeMeco Ryans said Noel can “stretch the field” while Higgins gives them a “big target.”

“You talk about playmaking ability, Jaylin’s ability to stretch the field, in the deep end part of the field,” Ryans said. “And then you have Jayden, just a big target, very similar. I know a lot of people said [he’s] very similar to Nico in what he’s able to do, but you get a receiver of his stature and with his catch radius, it just opens up a lot of things for us offensively that I know all of our guys are excited about.”

Noel is excited to pair up with QB C.J. Stroud.

“What [Stroud’s] been able to do for the past two seasons is really exciting,” Noel said. “Just being able to grow in a league with a young quarterback is exciting. I can’t wait to get to work with him.”

Titans

Titans rookie EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo was asked about his personality and what he brings to the team in his first season.

“I would say as a kid, I was always the extrovert, leading chants,” Oladejo said after rookie minicamp, via the team website. “I think it is just who I am, and I try and impact players in a positive way. Right now, I’m just focusing on continuing to be a better pass rusher. (Setting) the edge, playing football, and (I want to) help the team win. I have learned a lot of the basics of playing edge, but there’s a lot to improve on. I feel good, but I’m not satisfied. I’m very excited, being to be with the vets, getting under their wing. I want to be a great teammate.”