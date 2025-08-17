AFC Notes: Omarion Hampton, Devaughn Vele, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos signed veteran WR Trent Sherfield, who has made a mark for his special teams contributions and blocking ability. Denver HC Sean Payton raved about Sherfield’s physicality and expressed his pleasant surprise about the veteran’s dedicated mindset.

“He’s physical as a blocker and he can run,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “And there was a time in New Orleans when we had a variety of receiver combinations, but Devery Henderson, Robert Meachem were guys that could run and block. And so you can look at that and say, well, they’re going to run the ball when they’re in there. And then it came off of heavy play action, and there were a lot of shot plays. So, the vision for him was obviously receiver five, four core special team.”

“He’s physical in the run game and he can run. So, there’s a lot you can do with that, if that makes sense. And, and I think when you get a free agent, you’re more into tune maybe with a draft pick, but there are some things maybe that he even surprises you with. And I think he’s had a good camp. He’s a very serious player, very focused player, intentional, would be a good word to describe how he approaches the game, and that role is clear then. There’s a lot you can do with that.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix echoed his coach’s statement and also called out his physicality and experience in a young receiver room.

“He’s been a great surprise, a great addition for us as a whole,” Nix said. “He adds an element of physicality and experience. We have a young receiver room, so he adds that element that he has been there, done that, seen a lot of football. He made an incredible play [Saturday], actually several plays [Saturday] and then finished it off with the touchdown.”

Payton emphasized their plan to keep WR Devaughn Vele fresh with his maintenance for his knee. (Luca Evans)

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman expects G Mekhi Becton to be available for the team’s regular season opener but isn’t ready to commit to it.

“Mekhi’s working through something,” Roman said, via PFT. “He’ll be fine. He’s getting a lot of great meeting time, walkthrough time.”

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack had high praise for first-round RB Omarion Hampton, saying he’s going to be a great player: “I don’t want to say how he’s impressed me, but I can tell. If you play football, then you know. It’s going to be fun to watch him play.” (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

New Raiders DT Thomas Booker, acquired in a preseason trade with the Eagles, has been making a solid first impression with his new team from the jump. Las Vegas has a void at defensive tackle which prompted the trade and Booker has already been getting first-team reps.

“He’s done really well,” Raiders HC Pete Carroll said via USA Today’s Justin Melo. “I mean, quick learner. Just pick stuff up right off the bat. He’s right now battling to play a lot and that means he’s going with ones quite a bit. He deserves to. He’s already shown that. I’m really excited about our chance to get him here, and he’s an amazing kid. I can’t wait for you guys to talk to him, to hear from him; he’s really something.”

“Booker, he’s come in and, I mean, he’s been flying since day one,” Raiders DE Maxx Crosby added. “I freaking enjoy going to war with him. Obviously, Adam Butler, Jonah [Laulu], all those guys, they’re young, they got fresh legs, and it’s been fun to start building that chemistry up. Started back in OTAs, and now to get Booker in here. We’re working every day trying to get it right. So it’s been good.”