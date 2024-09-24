AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Antonio Pierce, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton said rookie QB Bo Nix showed the potential that led to the team selecting him in the first round and where he can take offense.

“I think we got to see a really good glimpse of the potential of where he can take this offense and where we can go as an offense with him at the helm,” Sutton said, via PFT.

Chiefs

Despite a 3-0 start for Kansas City, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn’t feel he’s playing up to par. Mahomes isn’t concerned about his stats but he knows he has to perform better to help everyone around him.

“I feel like I haven’t played very well and that’s not a stats thing,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I just feel like I’m missing opportunities whenever they’re out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at. I’m not playing my best football and we’re still getting wins, so I’ve got to get better to make the offense better.”

“It’s about me getting back to my fundamentals, putting our guys in the right position, and then we’ve got to execute at a higher level offensively. If teams are going to make us drive the field, we have to prove that we’re able to do that, and I’m sure we’ll get a lot of the same this next week with the [game against the] Chargers.”

Raiders

Following a home loss to the Panthers, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce implied they could look to let some players go who weren’t giving their full effort at all times.

“I think there were definitely some individuals who made business decisions, and we’ll make business decisions going forward as well,” Pierce said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on their home loss to the Panthers: “We’ve got a lot of people that have to look in the mirror. Everybody’s got to continue getting better. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s a wake-up call, you know what I mean? We’ve got to be better. Period…simple as that.” (Paul Gutierrez)