AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Broncos have been encouraged by the early returns from first-round QB Bo Nix , praising his ability to process information, quick release, accuracy, and poise.

, praising his ability to process information, quick release, accuracy, and poise. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II on Nix: “He’s done great, very confident, a lot of experience under his belt. Bright early start to his career. I can tell he’s very poised and confident.”

on Nix: “He’s done great, very confident, a lot of experience under his belt. Bright early start to his career. I can tell he’s very poised and confident.” Fowler adds the Broncos will start to narrow the quarterback reps down to just two out of the three of Nix, Jarrett Stidham , and Zach Wilson . He points out Denver put a lot of energy into trading for Wilson this offseason so his spot on the roster is probably secure even if it’s as the third quarterback.

and . He points out Denver put a lot of energy into trading for Wilson this offseason so his spot on the roster is probably secure even if it’s as the third quarterback. Fowler wouldn’t be surprised if Broncos RB Javonte Williams has a career year in rush attempts and targets as the lead back for Denver this year, though acknowledges the team really likes the depth it has.

has a career year in rush attempts and targets as the lead back for Denver this year, though acknowledges the team really likes the depth it has. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are working out S Jonathan Sutherland on Tuesday.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is excited about the chemistry he has been building with WR Marquise Brown, with Brown mentioning that he is going to be looking forward to more deep balls than he has previously seen in his career since joining Kansas City.

“He can run those over the middle routes, he can run really good [shorter] routes and he can run deep,’’ Mahomes said, via ESPN. “It’s not like fast is the only thing that he can do and you’ve seen that kind of really kind of transpire over these last few days of practice and he keeps getting better and better. You just see the speed that we have and how it’s opening up everybody and then even seeing Rashee [Rice] and how he’s taken that next step. It is a great group that all mesh well together and so I’m excited for their future. The sky is the limit.’’

Raiders

Las Vegas GM Tom Telesco was caught off guard when veteran WR Michael Gallup decided to retire after signing with the Raiders in free agency.

“I didn’t see that one coming at all,” Telesco said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “That just kind of came up out of the blue. When I talked to him, it seemed like he had a pretty clear vision. He’s ready to move on. It’s too bad.”