AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, John Franklin-Myers, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos DL Zach Allen commented on the potential departure of DL John Franklin-Myers, who is headed to free agency after his contract expired and will likely have plenty of suitors.

“The last two years speaks for itself with what JFM and I have done inside,” Allen said, via Nick Kosmider. ” … He’s my favorite teammate ever and the reason I’ve had my success is because of him. I’m forever grateful for him and when I’m living in a beach house at the end of life, I’ll call it ‘The JFM House,’ because he helped me get it.”

“It was never a conversation, and who cares?” Franklin-Myers said of other players receiving extensions. “They had other people in mind and situations in mind, and I know my contract may be a little different. … I am so happy for those dudes. They changed their lives and their families’ lives. Man, anybody who gets that opportunity to change their life, I can’t be mad at it. … When my time comes, it comes.”

Kosmider predicts that Franklin-Myers will be signed by another team, as will RB J.K. Dobbins and LB Justin Strnad .

and LB . As for players who could potentially be staying, Kosmider lists LB Alex Singleton, TE Adam Trautman, and S P.J. Locke.

Broncos

Broncos OLB Quandarrius Robinson appeared in just six games as a rookie and recorded 12 tackles with three for a loss and 0.5 sacks. Denver GM George Paton still feels like Robinson has “the most upside” of all their players in last year’s draft class.

“Que, he may have the most upside of anyone in our draft class, and you could see it the other day,” Paton said, via BroncosWire. “He’s long, he’s athletic. He can run and is really good in the run game. He’s just learning how to rush, just learning to rush the passer, but has all the traits. Then you see what he does on special teams. We’re really encouraged with him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes underwent ACL and LCL surgery following his season-ending knee injury in 2025. Kansas City HC Andy Reid noted Mahomes is always in the building and the training staff is doing a great job pushing him through recovery.

“He’s (Patrick Mahomes) around here all the time. (He) spends a ton of time here, seven hours a day. He’s in there cranking away, making progress every day. It’s great to see him and (Assistant Athletic Trainer) Julie (Frymyer),” Reid said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “She grinds on him and makes sure that he stays on task and challenges him and everything else. He keeps showing up, so that’s about half the battle on these things when you have these injuries that you show up, and it’s not going to be a pleasant thing every day. You have to fight through it, and you have to attack the challenge of the workout and rehab. He’s doing a great job of that.”

The Chiefs are promoting senior defensive assistant Matt House to OLB coach after blocking him from interviewing for other roles this offseason. (Tom Pelissero)