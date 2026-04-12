AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Draft Visits, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- South Carolina DT Nick Barrett has a visit with the Broncos. (Ian Rapoport)
- IPP DE Josh Weru will take a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor said he has a visit or meeting lined up with the Broncos. It’s unclear if it’s a 30 visit or a Zoom meeting. (Greg Madia)
- Miami OT Markel Bell met with the Broncos at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Washington OLB Zach Durfee visited the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Miami WR CJ Daniels met with the Broncos after his pro day. (Justin Melo)
Chiefs
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Chiefs are facing increased urgency to emphasize the running game after QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury, signaling a potential shift in offensive strategy.
- Trading for QB Justin Fields and signing RB Kenneth Walker III, the 2023 Super Bowl MVP, could help the Chiefs navigate early-season games and maintain a two-phase offense even after Mahomes returns. One executive said: “I think it points to, ‘OK, let’s survive the early part of the season… It will be a lot of RPO. And they maybe get Walker involved in the passing game so that he can continue to be a two-phase player when Mahomes comes back.’”
- Defensively, Kansas City parted ways with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. One executive said: “They got their picks back that they spent to get McDuffie, so it is a net zero, and they won two Super Bowls with him in the meantime… Not a bad deal for the Chiefs, who will miss McDuffie, but not the $31 million annual salary the Rams will pay him on a new deal.”
- Another executive commented on the defensive approach, saying: “They are banking on (defensive coordinator) Steve Spagnuolo and the defensive scheme… It looks like Spags saying, ‘Just get me some guys, we’ll be fine.’”
Raiders
- Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor said he has a visit or meeting lined up with the Raiders. It’s unclear if it’s a 30 visit or a Zoom meeting. (Greg Madia)
- Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad seemed to indicate he has a visit with the Raiders. (Erik Turner)
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