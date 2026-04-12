AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Draft Visits, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Broncos

  • South Carolina DT Nick Barrett has a visit with the Broncos. (Ian Rapoport)
  • IPP DE Josh Weru will take a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
  • Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor said he has a visit or meeting lined up with the Broncos. It’s unclear if it’s a 30 visit or a Zoom meeting. (Greg Madia)
  • Miami OT Markel Bell met with the Broncos at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
  • Washington OLB Zach Durfee visited the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
  • Miami WR CJ Daniels met with the Broncos after his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Chiefs

  • Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Chiefs are facing increased urgency to emphasize the running game after QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury, signaling a potential shift in offensive strategy.
  • Trading for QB Justin Fields and signing RB Kenneth Walker III, the 2023 Super Bowl MVP, could help the Chiefs navigate early-season games and maintain a two-phase offense even after Mahomes returns. One executive said: “I think it points to, ‘OK, let’s survive the early part of the season… It will be a lot of RPO. And they maybe get Walker involved in the passing game so that he can continue to be a two-phase player when Mahomes comes back.’”
  • Defensively, Kansas City parted ways with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. One executive said: “They got their picks back that they spent to get McDuffie, so it is a net zero, and they won two Super Bowls with him in the meantime… Not a bad deal for the Chiefs, who will miss McDuffie, but not the $31 million annual salary the Rams will pay him on a new deal.”
  • Another executive commented on the defensive approach, saying: “They are banking on (defensive coordinator) Steve Spagnuolo and the defensive scheme… It looks like Spags saying, ‘Just get me some guys, we’ll be fine.’”

Raiders

  • Virginia RB J’Mari Taylor said he has a visit or meeting lined up with the Raiders. It’s unclear if it’s a 30 visit or a Zoom meeting. (Greg Madia)
  • Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
  • Texas CB Malik Muhammad seemed to indicate he has a visit with the Raiders. (Erik Turner)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply