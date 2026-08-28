AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Mike Washington, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix and WR Troy Franklin are both entering the third year of their careers after attending the University of Oregon. Nix feels they have grown up a lot together and is glad to be on their journey with him.

“He’s my longest-tenured teammate. I’ve never been on a team, never had a teammate as long as I have with Troy,” Nix said, via BroncosWire. “I kind of feel like we’ve grown up through the years together. We’ve been through a lot of the same journey, same things at the same time. He was there with me when I was just getting to Oregon, and he was just a young guy. We sort of flourished together and made a name for ourselves out in Oregon, and he set a lot of records and did a great job. Then we get drafted in the same class to the same team, so it was pretty awesome.”

Nix said that Franklin doesn’t get enough credit as he deserves for his intelligence as a receiver.

“Troy’s a guy that you don’t realize how much he’s actually picking up,” Nix said. “You don’t realize how much he’s willing to learn. He asks great questions, very detailed questions. He definitely clears the air on a lot of things just by the questions he asks. He’s a very intelligent football player, underrated knowledge. I don’t think enough people know that about him, but [he’s] definitely smart. Then I think now in Year 3, he’s just putting his skill set with that knowledge that he’s learned and put together in the NFL. Now you can see he’s really starting to shine and really start being a play maker that we know he can be.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid continues to field questions about QB Patrick Mahomes but told reporters he has no expectations of Mahomes for Week 1.

“He’s doing great,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star. “We’ll just see. I’m literally taking it day by day. There are no predictions here on anything. But if the doctors and the trainers and everybody that are involved with this give him an OK — and then most of all, if he feels like he can, then we’ll address that when we get there. But other than that, these other guys are playing quarterback and doing a nice job with it.”

Raiders

Raiders rookie RB Mike Washington has had to step up earlier than expected after RB Ashton Jeanty was sidelined with an injury.

“He has done a phenomenal job of growing up really fast,” HC Klint Kubiak said of Washington, via Raiders Wire. “We drafted him, you come to the NFL, there’s a lot on your plate and then we throw all these new protections at you, these new fronts and blitzes and routes, and I think that he’s a guy that understands that we are counting on him and he need to get up to speed quickly and he’s been mature about that. And he’s going to keep working.“