AFC Notes: Patriots Draft & Free Agents, Bills Defensive Linemen, Patrick Paul, Dolphins

Bills

Sal Capaccio points out that the Bills could restructure the contract of DE Von Miller , as he would count for around $23 million in 2025 on his current deal. However, Capaccio wonders if the team would be willing to commit to Miller given his snap count in 2024.

Buffalo could also extend the contract of DE Gregory Rousseau, which could lower his cap hit of $13.3 million for 2025.

The future is less unclear for DL A.J. Epenesa, who Capaccio notes can be a feast-or-famine type of player. Moving on from his $7.48 million cap would save the team $3 million but still count over $4 million in dead cap space. A post-June 1 release would be for $6.2 million in savings and only cost about $1.3 million in dead cap space each of the next two years.

The team could end up opting not to re-sign veteran DE Casey Toohill but Capaccio thinks there is a chance DE Dawuane Smoot could be brought back on a minimal deal given his injury issues in 2024.

Dolphins

Dolphins OT Patrick Paul is preparing to be a starter in 2025 and has started things off by dropping ten pounds this offseason. There is a chance the team could move on from LT Terron Armstead due to financial reasons and concerns about his durability. Miami could also pick up a guard or offensive lineman with an early draft pick.

“Fine-tuning myself,” Paul said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Lost a lot of weight. Double-digit pounds since the season’s been over. Been on a good diet. Learning from the older guys how to do the offseason properly and how to take care of your body.”

“I’m working towards being a starter and that’s all I’m focused on,” Paul added. “Being the best version of myself I can be.”

Agent Drew Rosenhaus on the video of WR Tyreek Hill wearing a cast on his left wrist: “I don’t see any reason why Tyreek won’t be ready for training camp.” (Barry Jackson)

Rosenhaus added that he isn't comfortable saying if Hill had surgery on his wrist or not.

Patriots

Chad Graff of The Athletic was asked what the Patriots could do if the Bengals retain WR Tee Higgins , noting that the team will likely prefer using the No. 4 pick on an offensive or defensive lineman.

Graff believes the team could aggressively pursue a trade for a wide receiver at this point, potentially calling New Orleans about Chris Olave or Seattle about DK Metcalf. The team may also have to settle for another trade such as with the Rams for veteran WR Cooper Kupp.

With their draft pick, Graff believes the team will select Colorado's Travis Hunter if he falls to them, yet it seems more likely the team could go with either Michigan DL Mason Graham or LSU OT Will Campbell.

Graff adds that Graham is probably rated slightly higher, but Campbell fills more of an immediate need. Graff also expects that the team will add three offensive linemen in free agency and also add one during the first two rounds of the draft.

There are several upcoming free agents with ties to new HC Mike Vrabel and members of his staff listed by Graff, including WR Keenan Allen, G Teven Jenkins, TE Jordan Akins, OL Jedrick Willis Jr., G Kevin Zeitler, CB Carlton Davis, DL Levi Onwuzurike, DL Marcus Davenport and LB Derrick Barnes.