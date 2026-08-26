AFC Notes: Patriots Roster Projections, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Jets

Bills

Alaina Getzenberg reports that the Bills have named Alec Anderson their starting left guard over Austin Corbett.

Jets

Jets OC Frank Reich said they are scaling things back for TE Kenyon Sadiq after missing most of training camp due to a sports hernia, per Brian Costello.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel admitted he didn’t think the team had great depth following their second preseason game against the Eagles. Vrabel emphasized their desire to develop the young backup players this training camp, which is why some starters haven’t seen game action in the preseason.

“We are the front office. We are all making the decisions. We’re all included in this,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss. “It was about the young guys we have to develop. You can see that the players we kept out of the game, those are the guys. And we have to be able to find some guys behind them to be backups, to be the first guy in. To be the third outside linebacker. Be the third inside linebacker. Be the sixth offensive lineman. These things that are so critical. Be the third safety.”

“So those are the things that we are trying to develop, and I guess that’s what I was referencing. I can walk back, and I’ve already talked to [Executive VP of Player Personnel] Eliot [Wolf] this morning, and these aren’t issues. I’m not in a subtle context – that wasn’t that. They asked why we didn’t play the guys, and [the answer is] we have to have everybody we have available and then continue to develop and see some guys that went out and played like they did on Saturday night to continue to build that depth.”

Vrabel knows there will be a point this year where they need some of the depth players they are developing now, so he wants to ensure those guys are up to speed and ready to go.

“That’s just kind of where we were constructed and I think we can always work to improve that. You just know that through the course of the season you’re going to need so many of those guys just because things are going to happen and we have to be ready to play games without those front-line guys. That’s on us to be able to get these guys ready to go.”

Patriots

In his 53-man roster projection, The Athletic’s Chad Graff thinks Patriots RB Lan Larison has a slight edge in the competition for the No. 3 running back job.

has a slight edge in the competition for the No. 3 running back job. Graff thinks Patriots OL James Hudson has lost ground in the last week or so, and that new OL Greg Van Roten could take his place on the final roster unless the injury to OT Marcus Bryant necessitates keeping Hudson.

has lost ground in the last week or so, and that new OL could take his place on the final roster unless the injury to OT necessitates keeping Hudson. Given that Patriots OLB Harold Landry has yet to practice this summer, Graff writes it’s fair to ask whether he’ll remain on the PUP list to start the season and miss the first four games.

has yet to practice this summer, Graff writes it’s fair to ask whether he’ll remain on the PUP list to start the season and miss the first four games. As far as the bubble spots on the defensive line, Graff projects DT Eric Gregory and seventh-round OLB Quintayvious Hutchins to make the cut ahead of OLB Bradyn Swinson , DT Leonard Taylor III and DT Jeremiah Pharms .

and seventh-round OLB to make the cut ahead of OLB , DT and DT . Linebacker, edge rusher, and center are a few places Graff can see the Patriots looking for help during waiver claims or via trade, given HC Mike Vrabel‘s comments about New England lacking depth.