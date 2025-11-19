AFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Ashton Jeanty, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said LG Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday, and WR Xavier Worthy ‘s status is uncertain after he tweaked his ankle, per Matt Derrick.

Chiefs LT Josh Simmons returned to the team after being excused for personal reasons. Simmons elected to keep the reason for his absence private, via Derrick.

Raiders

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty had just six carries for seven yards and six receptions for 27 yards in Week 11’s loss to the Cowboys. When asked about Jeanty’s lack of production, HC Pete Carroll responded that they leaned on play-action passes and were pleased with the chunk plays they were creating.

“It was a bunch of play-action passes and I really wanted to see us do that,” Carroll said, via Paul Gutierrez of the team’s site. “There’s only one person to look at – it’s me – because I was influencing the gameplan. I loved the way we were chunking on them and we made big plays. I knew what was happening, Chip and I knew what was going on. We were trying to stay with it to see if we could continue to get the big plays that we were getting and then we just stalled in the red zone, unfortunately. I don’t really care about pleasing people with our run-pass mix. I’m trying to move the football.”

Raiders TE Brock Bowers also felt like the offense was producing, but penalties and negative plays got them off track.

“When we got going, we were going pretty good,” Bowers said. “But then we get off track – penalties, negative-yard plays. Frustrating. Just frustrating.”

Maxx Crosby expressed frustration following Monday’s loss, saying they “aren’t good enough.”

“We aren’t good enough right now,” Crosby said. “I mean, there’s a lot of issues. We’ve got to find ways to get better, find solutions instead of just doing the same thing and expecting a different result.” With the caveat that hot seat speculation at this time of year usually comes from people on the outside monitoring things, not internal sources, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Raiders HC Pete Carroll is a name to watch as a one-and-done candidate. In addition to Las Vegas’ struggles on the field, the 74-year-old Carroll only signed a three-year contract.

is a name to watch as a one-and-done candidate. In addition to Las Vegas’ struggles on the field, the 74-year-old Carroll only signed a three-year contract. Raiders OC Chip Kelly is also on the hot seat, per Fowler, and could draw interest from a college team looking for a new head coach.

Raiders

“I don’t really care about pleasing people with our run/pass mix. I’m trying to move the football,” Carroll said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “I wanted to get the ball to Brock a bunch and see what he could do. … I’m responsible for that.”

Jeanty said that his workload is up to his coaches.

“It’s up to the guys upstairs,” Jeanty said. “I just take whatever I can get. … I can’t control [my workload].”

Raiders G Jordan Meredith reiterated that their playcalls are up to OC Chip Kelly, but added that he would like to get more productive out of their running game.

“I’m not the offensive coordinator, so at the end of the day, whatever they call, I’m going to run,” Meredith said. “You always want to get the run game going, especially when you have somebody like Jeanty.”