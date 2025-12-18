AFC Notes: Philip Rivers, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts started QB Philip Rivers in Week 15’s narrow loss to the Seahawks. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen said they saw some “really good things” out of the veteran and plans to continue starting him.

“Obviously, we wanted to see how Philip did on Sunday, and I thought he did some really good things. To bring in a guy of his age and where he’s at in his career — we didn’t bring him in here to sit on the bench. I’ll say that,” Steichen said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, he’s excited for this challenge. We obviously got to take it one week at a time, and then we go from there.”

Indianapolis kept things conservative with Rivers, finishing with 120 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Steichen said they wanted to control the clock against Seattle and lean on their ground game.

“Yeah, I think obviously, we talked about a little bit earlier, but going into that game plan — that was the game plan,” Steichen said. “We wanted to run the ball, control the clock, take easy completions. I thought we did a pretty good job of that. And our defense was phenomenal. They played awesome. Obviously, they didn’t score a touchdown. And to kick that field goal there at the end to have a chance to win it — I thought it was like a hard-fought game. I thought our guys played their tail off, and just at the end, it wasn’t enough. We’ve got to find a way to do that. I thought Philip did a hell of a job of managing that game plan. That was the plan going into it. I thought he did a hell of a job. Obviously, on the road in a hostile environment, first one back in a long time. He did what was necessary to put us in position to win that game.”

Steichen said that Rivers is feeling good after his Week 15 debut.

“He’s in the quarterback room right now watching tape,” Steichen said. “He’s like, ‘I’ve got my normal bruises that I had when I played.’ But he said, ‘I feel pretty darn good.’ So, that was good for him to come out of the game clean. And then obviously he’s excited for the challenge coming up this week. Obviously, it is a story, and he knows that. But I mean, it’s about the team, and he’s here to help us win football games. Otherwise he wouldn’t be here, and he’s going to fight like crazy, just like he always has his whole career to help win one week at a time — as to his mindset, and that’s what he’s looking forward to, of the challenge each and every week of preparing to get ready to go out and compete and try to win a football game.”

Steichen would not commit to the team activating QB Anthony Richardson but added: "Just cleared from the eye standpoint, but we're just starting to work him back into physical activity." (Chappell)

but added: “Just cleared from the eye standpoint, but we’re just starting to work him back into physical activity.” (Chappell) Steichen says Richardson is getting back into “working out in the weight room and running and doing all those things and throwing.” (Boyd)

Texans

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans DE Darrell Taylor (ankle) is making progress on injured reserve and is expected to be medically cleared next week.

Titans

The Titans approach the offseason looking for a new head coach. Tennessee QB Cam Ward said he’s had conversations with executive Chad Brinker and GM Mike Borgonzi about being involved in the search, via Turron Davenport.

said he’s had conversations with executive and GM about being involved in the search, via Turron Davenport. Titans LB Cedric Gray was fined $6,492 for a facemask, and LB Jihad Ward was fined $7,806 for a blow to the quarterback’s head/neck.