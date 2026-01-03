AFC Notes: Philip Rivers, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Although QB Philip Rivers came out of retirement for the end of the 2025 season, he shut down any chance of that happening again next year. Rivers plans to get back to coaching his son’s high school team, and said everything lined up perfectly with the Colts to get him out of retirement this time.

“I’ve got a son that will be a senior,” Rivers said, via the Up & Adams Show. “It’ll be his senior year and I’m looking forward to it. My second son will be a ninth grader so they’ll be on the same team together, so it’ll be fun to get back.”

“There’s no chance. It was a place I’d been, a team I was familiar with, the offense was exactly the same, a coach I knew, it was all those things, our football season was over, all those things made it the perfect storm.”

Texans

Texans S K’Von Wallace made an impact in Houston’s Week 17 win over the Chargers, recording five tackles with one tackle for loss. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans praised Wallace, saying he’s been performing well in practice.

“K’von did a nice job with the reps that he was given,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “I thought he stepped in, communicated well all week. He’s been practicing pretty well for the past couple weeks, so he earned it by how he practiced, how he showed up, how he communicated. So, he stepped up in the game, made some nice tackles for us, made some nice plays. So, proud of what he was able to do for us.”

Ryans reiterated that he’s been most impressed by Wallace’s communication skills.

“K’Von stepped in and did a nice job,” Ryans said. “Throughout the week, the past couple weeks, he’s done a great job of communicating in practice. He’s being where he’s supposed to be. The communication piece is very vital to how we play defense. That’s where he impressed me throughout practice and he did a good job in the game of making some open field tackles, which we needed. We’ll see how he continues to progress.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward has thrown multiple touchdowns in four-straight games and has been getting better every week. Ward believes his experience this season will better him for the long-run and looks forward to finishing his rookie season on a high note.

“For sure,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “For everyone, both sides of the ball, myself individually and for the franchise. It’s something that I don’t take lightly because every time you step on the field you never know when it could be your last down. So, I’m blessed. … It’s God and my O-line that’s keeping me healthy the entire way and I know they’re going to keep on doing it.”

“I think (the experience is) going to be a key reason why I think I’ll end up where I will be. Just from seeing everything to playing with different people each and every week due to injuries. And I think just continuing to get me through my journey to being a high level quarterback and being a guy that can throw the ball a lot and win a lot of games.”