AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts made headlines when declaring Daniel Jones their starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson. When asked about the changes at quarterback, veteran G Quenton Nelson said nothing changes for players around the locker room, and they were preparing for a “big decision.”

“We knew that this was going to be a big decision for Shane (Steichen) and the front office to make,” Nelson said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “Nothing really changes for us. We’re still going to come to work, do our job and still support both guys. It’s nothing completely new to us.”

Nelson will be blocking for his 12th different starting quarterback since being a first-round pick in 2018. Nelson admitted that he’s frustrated by Indianapolis’ inability to find a franchise player.

“I would say so,” Nelson said. “I would be lying if I said it wasn’t. You look around the league and just look at the consistency of having Patrick Mahomes or a quarterback behind you that’s like been the franchise player for years and years and years and getting to build the chemistry with that quarterback year after year is something that there is an advantage to when it comes to O-line play. So, to answer your question, yeah.”

Colts WR Michael Pittman said he feels bad for Richardson but understands the team’s decision.

“It’s just the way things shake out,” Pittman said. “Obviously, competition is tough because we love both guys and obviously there can’t be both. It’s really hard because we want to be excited for Dan, but we also feel bad for AR because he did compete his butt off.”

Texans

Texans rookie WR Jaylin Noel talked about how special it was to enter his first training camp with former college teammate and rookie WR Jayden Higgins.

“This is rare,” Noel said, via ESPN. “To be able to go through this with him is special. He’s a brother of mine.. Coming in not knowing what to expect, getting to experience the same things at the same time. Just talking to each other and what he gets one day I might not get, so now we can communicate and kind of tell each other what we’re seeing.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans has respect for the bond the two rookie receivers share and is impressed with the early results they’ve produced.

“They’re always together, Jaylin and Jayden they’re inseparable,” Ryans said. “They’re always working, doing extra things after practice. They’re in constant communication, talking. Two really good young rookie wide receivers that we’re excited to see what they become. They have the mindset. They work the right way. They’ll get better because they want to get better and they know how to work at it. So, I’m excited to see their growth process.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is also impressed with both Higgins and Noel and is looking forward to seeing them on the field together.

“I like the two rookies, Jaylin and Jayden,” Stroud said. “They’ve come in with a great mindset. They are really mature guys. Guys who love to work, consistently, here at the building or working with me in the offseason.”

Ryans on RB Nick Chubb : “Chubb, from the first day he got here until now, I’ve seen him just continue to grow and get better. You see him get into football shape, and I see him look better and better each week. Especially once we put the pads on, it’s like, ‘Wow, this is the Chubb that I remember.’ Physical downhill player. You see him popping some runs. He still has the explosion, the speed that it takes to make plays in this league. The guy just understands football. Very smart player. Playmaker. When you need him to make plays, he’s going to make those plays. He’s going to keep churning out yards, so I’m very impressed with Chubb. I was impressed with him from afar but being able to see him up close and personal, see how he works. This guy, pre-practice he’s in the weight room, he has his routine down. Just a true pro and I think our guys, our younger guys, can see that and learn a lot from Chubb, who’s dealt with a lot. But, he’s handled himself like one of the best in the business. That’s what I expected we would get. But, seeing it, I’m just even more impressed with Chubb and how he’s handled himself.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans S Jimmie Ward remains on the active-PUP list and is not ready to return to practice after having another offseason foot surgery. (Wilson)

Titans

Cam Ward is approaching his rookie campaign after being the Titans’ No. 1 overall pick. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan said Ward does a good job of asking questions and voicing his opinion.

“He knows he doesn’t have all the answers,” Callahan said, via Jeremy Fowler and Turron Davenport of ESPN. “He does have opinions, too, and he’s not afraid to voice them. Which is good. That’s healthy.”

Callahan said Ward being the top selection out of the 2025 NFL Draft doesn’t change his approach to coaching him.

“I think the old adage is that pressure is a bit of privilege,” Callahan said. “You get a chance to work with a great player when you pick him at the top of the draft. If it so happens to be a quarterback, that doesn’t change anything for me, how I go about my job, what I do on a day-to-day basis, what I believe about the development of the position. None of that changes. It’s exciting. It’s what you hope for.”

Ward is hopeful to play under Callahan, OC Nick Holz, and QBs coach Bo Hardegree for as long as possible.

“I’m trying to play as long as I can for Tennessee with those three guys at the helm,” Ward said. “They continuously give me feedback even when I don’t want feedback. I’m blessed to have those three in the same room with me. They push me to be great and I want to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It would unlock everything.”

Titans S Quandre Diggs signed a one-year deal with Tennessee worth $1,422,500 with $50,000 fully guaranteed. He also has a $117,500 roster bonus in 2025, per Over The Cap.