AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Christian Barmore, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins seventh-round QB Quinn Ewers confirmed that he had options to transfer elsewhere to continue his collegiate career but opted to go pro in order to preserve the relationships he had at Texas.

“I felt like what I built with my teammates at Texas and the legacy that we built, I didn’t want to mess anything up there,” Ewers said, via ESPN. “To me, it’s not about the materialistic things of this world because it comes and goes. What’s important to me is the relationships that are built along the way. And I didn’t want to disrupt or rub anybody the wrong way, being selfish and trying to go get money from another team, because I was a lifelong Longhorn. Growing up, I wanted to play there. Ended up being the quarterback there, living on my dreams. My 10-year-old self wouldn’t transfer away and go somewhere else. So, at the end of the day, that was the right decision for me.”

Ewers, who was recently given the opportunity to start, said that he’s taking things one week at a time and letting the rest of season play out.

“It’s definitely a dream come true for me to be in the shoes that I’m in right now,” Ewers said. “But it also hasn’t felt like I’ve had that time to really step back and kind of look at what’s going on and whatnot. But at the end of the day, I’m not too worried about that because I’m just trying to keep instilling confidence in my teammates and continuing to grow within the position and within the team.”

Jets

The Jets tried out RB Raheem Blackshear this week, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Patriots

Brian McCarthy from the league’s office said the following regarding the legal situations surrounding Patriots WR Stefon Diggs and DT Christian Barmore : “Regarding both the Diggs and Barmore matters which are under review of the Personal Conduct Policy: There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore. Both are eligible to play at this time.” (Tom Pelissero)

and DT : “Regarding both the Diggs and Barmore matters which are under review of the Personal Conduct Policy: There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore. Both are eligible to play at this time.” (Tom Pelissero) McCarthy continued: “Pursuant to the Personal Conduct Policy (attached), consideration for placement on the Commissioner Exempt List may be considered following formal charges in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor, or an arraignment in a criminal court.” (Pelissero)