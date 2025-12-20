AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

The Dolphins named rookie QB Quinn Ewers their new starter, while Zach Wilson will be the primary backup. Although Wilson admits that he would love to get on the field, he wants to support Ewers ahead of his first start.

“Of course, I would love to play,” Wilson said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I can’t control that. My job is to go out and do the best I can. Keep preparing, getting better, supporting Quinn. Excited for him to get his first start.”

Wilson mentioned that HC Mike McDaniel told him there’s still a chance he could play, depending on how things go with Ewers.

“Yeah, obviously, depending on how things go,” Wilson said. “That just goes without saying. It’s always a competition. You would hope all these organizations would want to play the best player and try and win.”

As for his first season in Miami, Wilson said things definitely haven’t gone as they hoped, but he appreciates being brought onto the team.

“It’s definitely been eventful, right?… Guys have been great and I appreciate the organization bringing me here,” Wilson said. “It’s definitely been tough. I don’t think the season has gone as we all had hoped. Wish we could have pulled out some more wins and things had gone a little smoother. And of course, I would like to be playing, but it happens. So we’ll go from there.”

Dolphins rookie QB Quinn Ewers said it’s a “dream come true” to have his chance to become a starting quarterback in the NFL while empathizing with QB Tua Tagovailoa for being put in a tough situation.

“In Tua’s shoes, it’s tough. I was benched in the middle of a game last year so I know how he feels, and it’s a bad feeling,” Ewers said, via PFT. “He’s been really helpful in a tough situation, and I know a frustrating situation that he’s in.”

Ewers is set to make his first NFL start in Week 16. Miami HC Mike McDaniel said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen from Ewers in practice this week: “I see the reason we made the move that way. It wasn’t perfect. But the competitive response and conviction at the position after anything would go awry, I really like about him and it really showed off. Yesterday, a lot of plays he was able to make on third and first and second down… The team is confident in his ability.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets QB Justin Fields returned to practice as he deals with a knee injury, but told reporters he won’t be ready to back up rookie QB Brady Cook. When asked if he plans to play again this season, Fields wasn’t sure and admitted he hasn’t thought about what lies ahead of him in 2026.

“I mean, I don’t know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight, so I can’t even worry about what’s going to happen until after the season,” Fields said. via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “We’ll just see and take it day by day.”

Fields signed a two-year deal with the Jets and is due $10 million in guaranteed salary, and cutting him without a post-June 1 designation would leave the Jets with $22 million in dead money.