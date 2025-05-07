AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane was asked about the team trading picks to the Bears to move up for South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders at No. 41 overall.

“Any rush (player is valuable), but an inside rush, just looking at our board, we had a really good grade on him and just felt like he wasn’t going to get to us,” Beane said. “So, we were just checking around and trying to find a spot. And we liked that one (Pick 41) in the sense that we could not go too far to keep us from getting this third (round pick).”

“You try to do research, check around,” Beane added about the trade. “Kind of had a feeling some of those names would go early, and they did, and they were not D-linemen, but you knew at some point it’s going to trigger back to (defensive linemen). And, again, a guy with inside rush we just didn’t feel would last very long. We liked the idea of adding another inside rusher, another guy to pair with Ed (Oliver) on clear passing downs.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins took Texas QB Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ewers said he’s coming to Miami with “a lot of motivation” after being the last quarterback taken in the draft.

“It’s definitely a lot of motivation that comes with it, especially just being the last QB drafted. I still have the high expectations for myself, but just from the outside looking in, this is the first time in my life to not have that much expectation. There’s definitely motivation and fuel. A lot of it,” he said via Joe Schad.

Patriots

The Patriots made considerable investments in their defense with DT Milton Williams, LB Harold Landry, LB Robert Spillane and CB Carlton Davis. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who points out that new HC Mike Vrabel understands having a tough defense is more valuable than overspending on offense.

“With Mike Vrabel as the head coach, it tells you he understands that toughness and strength on defense helps you more than stocking up with offensive weapons,” one exec said. “He feels he’ll be in position to help the O-line and skill positions in the draft.”

New England also signed WR Stefon Diggs, WR Mack Hollins, and OT Morgan Moses. One executive mentions Drake Maye being under his rookie contract allowed them to spend on free agents and want to avoid struggling in Vrabel’s first year.

“They have the rookie quarterback contract, they have a huge talent void, they are trying to build a culture, they don’t want to just suck the first year with Vrabel,” the executive said.

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal with just $22.6 million guaranteed. Another executive doesn’t think Diggs’ salary will be an issue and is confident New England will surprise some teams this year.

“That is not an accident,” the executive said. “The number for Diggs is not problematic. That is the difference in having a coach like Mike Vrabel, who is not going to be scared off by a player like Diggs. You watch, they will make a mark this year and be a tough out. They will beat a Buffalo or someone like that.”