AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Dre Greenlaw, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos DL Jonathan Cooper said that Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart isn’t unlike anybody they face on a regular basis.

“But we’ve went against QBs who have ran around in the pocket and who’ve tried to do stuff with their legs,” Cooper said, via Giants Wire. “So, ain’t nothing we haven’t seen.” We play one of the best quarterbacks twice a year, every single year. So once you go against that, you kinda get a feel of the game. And, you know what you need to do. You gotta make ’em feel uncomfortable in the pocket.”

Dart said that he knows how good the Giants defense is getting after the passer and he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“Obviously, the sacks stand out as the first thing and their ability to rush the passer at every down, not just third downs,” Dart said. “First of all, they’re just coached really well and they play really well together. They play really hard. So, it’s going to be a really good test for us, one that I think that we’re all excited for just because, in my mind I see them as one of the best defenses in the entire league. So, being able to just go out and compete, yeah, they do a lot of really good things and they’re coached really well.”

Broncos

The Broncos designated LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve this week. Denver CB Patrick Surtain II was impressed by how Greenlaw looked in practice: “He looked good out there. Obviously, it’s his first day out there on the field in a minute. It seems like he’s very sharp on everything, on the game plan. So I’m very excited for him.” (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is returning to action after serving his six-game suspension. Kansas City HC Andy Reid said Rice has been working hard and is looking in good shape.

“I know he’s been working like crazy,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “And I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I’ve got to see it to kind of work through it. I know he’s in good shape, that’s the one thing that I do know. I think that will be important, him coming back in there and getting with Patrick (Mahomes) and kind of getting on the same page and that whole deal. But we’ll just see how all that works out. We haven’t put the game plan in yet so we’re working through all of that now.”