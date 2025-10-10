AFC Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Jets

The Jets have dropped to 0-5 after losing 37-22 to the Cowboys in Week 5. Despite their winless start, HC Aaron Glenn said the team’s commitment remains unwavering.

“We’re 0-5 and we own that,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “But I do know this: That’s not going to stop us from doing everything we can to win.”

New York missed several defensive assignments in Week 5, allowing Dallas to score multiple walk-in touchdowns. Regarding their defensive mistakes, Glenn doesn’t think he needs to simplify his system.

“I’m not going to sit there and say that it was a total issue because of four plays,” Glenn said. “So I’m not going to go that route.”

Jets DT Harrison Phillips feels players have developed “some scars” from previous seasons, and it’s reflecting against this year.

“Our players who have been here, and staff that have been here, might have some scars,” Phillips said. “It does take some time to break up that scar tissue.”

Dolphins

Dolphins rookie OL Jonah Savaiinaea said the team moving him to left guard isn’t an excuse for his subpar play this season.

“No,” Savaiinaea said, via Dolphins Wire. “There’s no excuses for what’s been happening on the field. I had time over OTAs and training camp to work on it. Those are just things I need to improve on. It’s fixable.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he’s going to continue to encourage Savaiinaea and will continue to communicate with him in order to help get him up to speed.

“You’ve just got to continue to have conversations with him,” Tagovailoa said of Savaiinaea. “Talk to him about what helps him get better in certain things within the protection, within run game, what does he feel comfortable with, what can we help him with, if it’s a drive starter call or whatnot to get his hands on guys to get a better feel for it. It’s sort of conversations like that, trying to help him out and what not, but then it’s also not overanalyzing what he has to do, but also making sure that if that’s what works for him, does that also work for the rest of the guys. If not, then we’ve got to kind of come up with a gameplan with that in getting all of our guys in a groove together.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said RB Rhamondre Stevenson‘s pass protection is going to keep him on the field despite his recent fumbles.

“He’s valuable in protection,” Vrabel said, via Patriots Wire. “When teams start blitzing and heating us up, it’s critical that somebody protects the quarterback in those short-yardage instances and around the goal line. We mix carries up, and so everybody is going to have a role and we’ll have to continue to take care of the ball. You have to make those decisions, and I think Rhamondre understands how critical the ball is.“