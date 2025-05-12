AFC Notes: RJ Harvey, Josh Simmons, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton admitted it was risky to trade back when their day 2 target, RB RJ Harvey, was still on the board.

“It’s always a risk when you trade back,” Paton said, via Broncos Wire. “We felt good about the teams behind us — maybe they already took a back or it wasn’t a big need; it wasn’t their top need. So we took the risk. We didn’t want to lose him, obviously. But we felt like moving back would set the tone for the day, would give us flexibility to do what we want to do for the day, and it did. Harvey — [he] was kind of our pet cat throughout the process. His running style, he’s dynamic, really good vision, really good instincts, really good contact balance, highly explosive. We thought maybe he had the best vision in the draft. You see the plus-10s, I think he leads everyone with plus-10 runs. Home run ability… We feel like he can improve in the pass game. He wasn’t featured there, but we really liked this back.”

The Chargers had a pressing need at receiver this offseason. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that people around the league believe second-round WR Tre Harris has the potential to be a “complete receiver” and the capability to expand his route tree. One team source added: “And he plays faster than his [4.45] 40 time.”

One executive compared Chargers first-round RB Omarion Hampton to Frank Gore: "He's a really good player, and he fits exactly what Harbaugh wants to be and helps the quarterback. He's like Frank Gore, but more dynamic." (Mike Sando)

The Chiefs made an effort to correct their mistakes at offensive tackle by picking up first-round OT Josh Simmons and signing Jaylon Moore. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Kansas City raised its floor and Patrick Mahomes makes up for “so much deficiency up front.”

“I think they are raising the floor and do not need to be great at that position,” one executive said. “The quarterback makes up for so much deficiency up front. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady made up the difference for their teams too.”

Another executive believes second-round DT Omarr Norman-Lott will help their pass rush, while third-round CB Nohl Williams will turn out to be a “good No. 2 corner.”

“I understand why they took Norman-Lott — bigger-school guy, more actual pass-rush juice,” the executive said. “The corner they got from Cal (Nohl Williams in the third round) was a really good pick. He will be a good starter, a good No. 2 corner. He is smart, can play nickel, can play safety, great character, team captain. That’s a double in the third round.”