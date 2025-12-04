AFC Notes: RJ Harvey, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos second-round RB RJ Harvey has averaged less than three yards per carry in the first two games after losing starting RB J.K. Dobbins to injury. Denver HC Sean Payton is exonerating the rookie from blame and thinks the blocking execution and scheme were mostly to blame for the recent struggles.

“It’s nothing to do with the runner,” Payton said, via Luca Evans of The Denver Post. “Nothing… We’ll watch the tape. But, trust me. It was just looks where the evaluation will be on how we blocked it, and then the scheme, relative to what we were seeing defensively. The runners were good.”

Chargers

When asked if the team is preparing as if Justin Herbert is starting on Monday against the Eagles, HC Jim Harbaugh said: “Yeah, we’re preparing. We’re optimistic that that’s going to be the case.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

The Chiefs’ offensive line enters Week 14 against the Texans in a tough spot without LT Josh Simmons, RT Jawaan Taylor and RG Trey Smith. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes said they will try to get the ball out quickly against Houston’s pass rush.

“The guys have played,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “Obviously, we’ll go through the week and see where we’re at the with guys that are a little banged up, but you have got to give respect to where it’s deserved, and those guys have a great defensive line. We’ll try to do the best we can, as getting the ball out of my hand, running the football, and then whenever there’s shots down the field, you have to be able to hit them. Standing in the pocket and making those throws against a really good defense.”

Mahomes added that they need to match the Texans’ defensive intensity.

“I think that’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, D-line’s good, linebackers [are] good, and the DBs [are] good. I think what makes them who they are is how hard they play. Every single snap, they’re flying around. They’re trying to make plays happen, they’re trying to intercept the football, or trying to knock the football out, they’re trying to make big hits. We got to match that intensity as an offense, as a team in order to go out there and get a win.”

Mahomes said the Chiefs must showcase what makes them a speical team.

“This is a really good football team that’s playing really good football right now and has a really good defense,” Mahomes said. “We’re going to have to throw it all out there and find a way to win. This will be a big game for us to showcase who we are and who we think we can be moving on the rest of the season.”