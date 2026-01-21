AFC Notes: Robert Saleh, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars had a mightily successful season in HC Liam Coen‘s first-year as head coach. When asked about the next step he has planned for QB Trevor Lawrence, Coen said he wants to “unload” the rest of his playbook on the quarterback and see how much they can continue to add.

“You throw the whole playbook at somebody within the offseason and training camp, and then once you’re in season, some things are game plan specific, and some things are things we need to get done and need to rep,” Coen said, via JaguarsWire. “Well, it’s going to be about unloading the rest of the playbook on him and how much we can continue to add. What layers can we continue to add to the offense, and I’m excited to do that with Trevor.”

The Jaguars are expected to hire Dolphins CB Mathieu Araujo, who recently interviewed for the Jets DC position. (Zenitz)

Texans

Despite Texans QB C.J. Stroud‘s four first-half interceptions in the Divisional loss to the Patriots, HC DeMeco Ryans said he never thought about benching their starting quarterback. Ryans wants Stroud to put this rough game behind him and shut out the outside noise this offseason so he can bounce back in 2026.

“I talked with C.J. today and my message is the same,” Ryans said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Right now, it’s just about him flushing this one. It’s going to be a lot of negative talk, a lot of attention on him. He can’t listen to it all. He’s just got to get back to work in the offseason of going back to the basics, the fundamentals of playing the quarterback position, playing it really well, understanding how we need to play the game to win the game. He understands that already.”

“I just told him, ‘Don’t listen to anything. Put your phone away. Don’t listen to anything, because there’s going to be a lot of negative talk out there for you.’ Specifically, I just told him to get away, clear his mind. Because right now, at this moment, I know there’s going to be a lot of attention on him, a lot of negative media, and today, a lot of questions about him. That’s what it is, and he understands the position that he is in. As a quarterback leading the team, a lot is expected of you, a lot of eyes are on you, so when it doesn’t go right, there’s going to be a lot of negative talk about you. He understands that and he just can’t allow the opinions of others to weigh who he really is inside.”

Titans

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, new Titans HC Robert Saleh is expected to call plays on defense after not doing so during his four years with the Jets because he felt not calling plays disconnected him from the game.