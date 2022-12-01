AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Khalil Mack, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos QB Russell Wilson said a large number of his teammates showed up to his surprise birthday party, dismissing the rumors he’s lost confidence within the locker room.

“It was a great time,’’ Wilson said, via 9 News. “To see the surprise – I don’t get surprised easily so…a bunch of guys came. It was a blast, just to celebrate with the guys. Had a great day of work here, a bunch of guys came in [on Tuesday day off] and Ci said, “I’m going to do a family dinner.” OK, that’s good.’ So we got out to dinner and the next thing I know, a whole bunch of guys just go, ‘Surprise!’ Got me. That was cool. Chopped it up, had a great time.’’

Wilson said he has great relationships within the locker room and won’t let the outside distractions tear it down.

“I’ve got great relationships in that locker room. So whoever’s trying to tear it down, you can’t. It’s been an amazing journey coming here, moving here, being here, guys like Courtland Sutton, guys like Justin Simmons, guys like Dalton Risner. This is a great team,” Wilson said. “I’m honored to be here. I’m honored to play with this team and these guys. There’s always noise. Especially when things aren’t going the way you want it to all the time. You don’t bat an eye. My biggest goal every day is to continue to lead at the highest level and to be consistent every day with my approach.”

Broncos RB Latavius Murray said he has a great relationship with Wilson and has even more respect for him after having to deal with a down season.

“We’ve got a great relationship,’’ Murray said. “This is my first time playing with him. Got a lot of respect for him. Probably even more respect with all he’s had to go through this year. For us in the locker room, it is noise. We’re here every day. We see the work that’s been put in. And it’s regardless of the results. Some people are going to have something to say no matter what. But obviously us having the expectations that we had, there’s going to be more talk. But he hasn’t lost the locker room by any means. Still has a lot of respect and I still believe in him as a player and as our leader.”