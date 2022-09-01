AFC Notes: Russell Wilson Contract, Broncos, Jets, Raiders

Broncos

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport points out Broncos QB Russell Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension came after "five months of negotiations" that started around the league meetings.

‘ five-year, $245 million extension came after “five months of negotiations” that started around the league meetings. Former Packers exec Andrew Brandt has some early details on Wilson’s new contract. Wilson gets a $50 million signing bonus and his base salary is lowered to $2 million from the previously scheduled $19 million.

Wilson had a $5 million roster bonus and $22 million base salary in 2023. Brandt says his deal now includes a $20 million guaranteed option bonus and $8 million salary. In 2024, Wilson has a $22 million option bonus and $17 million salary.

In total, Wilson will make $124 million over the next three seasons.

KUSA’s Mike Klis adds Wilson’s $37 million base salary in 2025 becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year. He has base salaries of $40 million, $45 million and $50 million to round out the deal, with some injury protections on his 2026 base salary.

Jets

Jets QB Joe Flacco had great things to say about first-round WR Garrett Wilson‘s athleticism when talking with reporters.

“I mean, he jumps off of the film,” Flacco said, via Rich Cimini. “In person, the way that he can break down and explode out of cuts, it’s amazing the way [he can] go up and get a ball when he’s standing still or when he’s going top speed. He can just cut on a dime, switch and go up in the air and get balls.”

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur writes former Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood just lost his confidence when he moved back out to tackle and actually got worse as the preseason progressed, leading to his release.

just lost his confidence when he moved back out to tackle and actually got worse as the preseason progressed, leading to his release. Veteran journeyman Jermaine Eluemunor will start at right tackle with seventh-round OL Thayer Munford backing him up. Tafur notes there are some big fans of Munford but asking the rookie to start right away could be unfair.

will start at right tackle with seventh-round OL backing him up. Tafur notes there are some big fans of Munford but asking the rookie to start right away could be unfair. Tafur adds it’s only a matter of time until third-rounder Dylan Parham passes incumbent starting left guard John Simpson .

passes incumbent starting left guard . Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell was also on the bubble but Tafur points out Las Vegas didn’t want to eat the dead cap for cutting both him and Leatherwood.