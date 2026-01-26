AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Greg Scruggs, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts CB Sauce Gardner was a huge acquisition for the team as they attempted to make a playoff push. Injuries had derailed the strong season the team was having before Gardner arrived, yet he still sees a future in Indianapolis after being acquired by GM Chris Ballard.

“He’s incredible,” Colts HC Shane Steichen said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “He’s a hell of a player. He’s sticky in coverage. He’s an elite corner that can win one-on-one matchups. Every time he was out there, he did a hell of a job doing it. So, [I’m] really looking forward to his future in this organization.”

“I definitely think this is a long-term home, and that’s been communicated to me,” Gardner noted. “Teams need premier cornerbacks. It’s a lot of good that came out of this and is still coming out of this. I definitely look forward to being a part of the future here. I know I’m going to continue to do what I have to do on and off the field, so I’m looking forward to what we’re going to do.”

Ballard recounted his decision to make the trade with the Jets for Gardner.

“I kept asking myself, ‘Look, would we get this guy in the draft?'” Ballard said. “Well, maybe [if we] get a little luck. But you’re talking about a premier guy that’s been to Pro Bowls. He’s 24 years old, and the contract was, we thought, advantageous to acquire. Sauce has got a really bright future, and he’s going to be a core piece for us here for a while. We got a 24-year-old premier cornerback that still has upside. Those guys are not easy to find.”

Jaguars

Adam Schefter reports the Jaguars have hired Brian Picucci from the Buccaneers as their run game coordinator.

Schefter points out that Picucci and Jaguars HC Liam Coen worked together in 2024 on an offense that finished third in total yards, fourth in points scored, and fourth in rushing.

Titans

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are retaining ST coordinator John Fassel , TE coach Luke Stocker , RB coach Randy Jordan , and CB coach Tony Oden so far. More are possible.

, TE coach , RB coach , and CB coach so far. More are possible. 49ers assistant DL coach Greg Scruggs is joining the Titans as their new DL coach. (Matt Maiocco)

is joining the Titans as their new DL coach. (Matt Maiocco) Maiocco later mentioned that the report on Scruggs to the Titans was inaccurate, as new HC Robert Saleh is still evaluating his options.