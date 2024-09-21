AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Skylar Thompson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott believes DEs Javon Solomon and Dawuane Smoot should be good to go for Monday against Jacksonville. (Alaina Getzenberg)

McDermott was asked if LB Terrel Bernard needs to be placed on injured reserve: "Don't know anything else right now, I don't think so, but still I can't make that statement with 100% certainty right now. But I feel like we won't have to go that direction." (Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel does not expect RB Raheem Mostert to play in Week 3, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel does not expect RB Raheem Mostert to play in Week 3, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McDaniel doesn't like the idea that anybody can thrive in his offense when it comes to QB Skylar Thompson: "Skylar isn't anybody — he's someone who's diligently worked behind the scenes and right next to Tua for 3 years. His ability to execute anything within the system is to his credit." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel commented on WR Malik Washington's status: "We want to make sure we are not putting him in harm's way. He's done some good things this week; we are measuring risk/reward." (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner said he’s never taken a vacation during his NFL career thus far and their Week 3 game in London will be his first time outside of the country.

“Me, personally, I just feel like you’re just trying to escape the lifestyle that you live,” Gardner said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We play football, and we should be training. So going on that long vacation is getting away from what you’re supposed to be.”

Gardner recalled witnessing a man fatally shot outside of a liquor store when he was 14 years old. He feels it was a formative moment from his youth.

“It just made me come to the realization that you can’t take anything for granted,” Gardner said. “Me just witnessing that, I was like, ‘Dang.’ I just had to make sure I was locked in on everything — football, school, all that — because I knew ultimately where I wanted to go.”

Jets’ veteran LB C.J. Mosley said Gardner has become more vocal around the locker room in the third year of his career.

“He’s become a real student of the game,” Mosley said. “He’s a lot more vocal than he was as a rookie.”