AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Travis Hunter, Cam Little, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Colts were also interested in Saints CB Alontae Taylor before making a deal with the Jets for star CB Sauce Gardner .

before making a deal with the Jets for star CB . Per Zak Keefer, the Colts’ willingness to give up two first-round picks for Gardner indicates that the team is comfortable with QB Daniel Jones going forward.

Jaguars

Jaguars K Cam Little kicked the longest field goal in league history on Sunday at 68 yards, but figures it’s only a matter of time before someone hits a 70-yarder.

“You kick it long enough and you kick it straight enough, it’s going to go in,” Little said, via Mike DiRocco of ESPN. “Me and [holder] Logan [Cooke] kind of had a one-on-one right before the kick and I said, ‘I’m going to hit this ball as hard as I can.’ Usually when I tell myself that, I find success. So went out there and just let it loose. I think that’s when I play my best.”

“I harp on this all the time when someone asks about the [70-yarder], there’s so many good kickers around this league,” Little added. “There’s so many guys that are very, very capable of hitting that kick and just all comes matter of when you get the opportunity seizing it. So I don’t doubt that someone will probably break that record at some point.”

Jaguars

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show that it will be a while before we see the return of WR/CB Travis Hunter, who suffered a non-contact knee injury during practice last week and was placed on injured reserve.

Schefter did note that testing revealed Hunter’s ACL remains intact.

“First of all, Travis Hunter is somebody that doesn’t miss time. So when he goes down and he’s out for four weeks at minimum, that tells you it’s not great,” Schefter told McAfee. “And I think it’s going to be, my sense is it’s going to be beyond that. It’s going to be, as I was told, it’s going to be, quote, unquote, a while before Travis Hunter comes back. And Jacksonville has been winning, and as long as they stay alive, I think we could see Travis Hunter again later this season. But I put this a little bit in the Jayden Daniels category, you’re going to be careful with this guy.”They’re in the playoff race right now, and they’re doing a great job, but if they’re not, you’re not going to rush this guy back. You’re going to be careful. And so I think it will be a little while before we see Travis Hunter again this season. I don’t know exactly when, but as I was told over the weekend, it’s going to be a while.”

Albert Breer reports that the Jaguars will take on the current contract of WR Jakobi Meyers after acquiring him from the Raiders.